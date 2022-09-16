“Of course he is a big boy and it is going to be a tough fight. But I've fought big opponents before and I know that in the ring it is not really about size but the skill you have.”
And he is a skilled boxer all right, having earned his way into the hearts of fight fans with some fantastic displays over the years.
He is looking to deliver as per his nickname against the Polish giant who goes by the moniker “The Viking”.
“I always want to be explosive in my victories and I am planning to knock him out tomorrow [Saturday]. I know he is a former world title challenger so that means he is a good boxer and I won't be taking him lightly. But I am ready to deliver a great show.”
Lerena last fought in March and believes he has given himself enough time to recover for another battle.
“I rested enough and I have had good training for this fight. I am sharp and I feel I am ready to deliver.”
His camp certainly believes he is ready as they cheered him on during the weigh-in and applauded enthusiastically when his weight was announced.
During the face-off, when the two boxers stared at each other, with Lerena looking up to Wach, they chanted Kevin, Kevin.
Unlike many heavyweight weigh-ins that usually end with the boxers wrestling each other, Lerena and Wach concluded their face-off with a smile and a firm handshake.
There will be no such in the ring on Saturday though, with the South African looking to establish himself as a serious contender in the heavyweight division he has only just moved up to.
His opponent, on the other hand, is no doubt keen to return to those heady heights that saw him get a shot at Vladimir Klitscko's title.
In the main supporting bout, Tshifhiwa Munyai puts his SA lightweight title on the line when he defends against Lusanda Komanisi.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Lerena fancies his chances against Polish man-mountain Wach
Image: James Gradidge/Gallo Images
When Kevin Lerena faced Mariusz Wach on Friday afternoon after their weigh-in for Saturday's IBO heavyweight continental title fight, an observer would have been forgiven for feeling sorry for the South African.
Wach towered over the popular boxer nicknamed “Two Guns”, making it difficult to see how the local lad will get past him in the ring.
The Polish boxer weighed in at 121.5kg in comparison to Lerena's 106kg and such huge weight and clear reach should count for a lot.
But boxing, Lerena said afterwards, is not about size but skill.
His opponent may be a ‘journeyman’ but Lerena had better Wach out
“Of course he is a big boy and it is going to be a tough fight. But I've fought big opponents before and I know that in the ring it is not really about size but the skill you have.”
And he is a skilled boxer all right, having earned his way into the hearts of fight fans with some fantastic displays over the years.
He is looking to deliver as per his nickname against the Polish giant who goes by the moniker “The Viking”.
“I always want to be explosive in my victories and I am planning to knock him out tomorrow [Saturday]. I know he is a former world title challenger so that means he is a good boxer and I won't be taking him lightly. But I am ready to deliver a great show.”
Lerena last fought in March and believes he has given himself enough time to recover for another battle.
“I rested enough and I have had good training for this fight. I am sharp and I feel I am ready to deliver.”
His camp certainly believes he is ready as they cheered him on during the weigh-in and applauded enthusiastically when his weight was announced.
During the face-off, when the two boxers stared at each other, with Lerena looking up to Wach, they chanted Kevin, Kevin.
Unlike many heavyweight weigh-ins that usually end with the boxers wrestling each other, Lerena and Wach concluded their face-off with a smile and a firm handshake.
There will be no such in the ring on Saturday though, with the South African looking to establish himself as a serious contender in the heavyweight division he has only just moved up to.
His opponent, on the other hand, is no doubt keen to return to those heady heights that saw him get a shot at Vladimir Klitscko's title.
In the main supporting bout, Tshifhiwa Munyai puts his SA lightweight title on the line when he defends against Lusanda Komanisi.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
MORE:
His opponent may be a ‘journeyman’ but Lerena had better Wach out
‘When they say the golden days of boxing are gone I don’t agree’
DAVID ISAACSON | As with life, so too is sport cyclical
DAVID ISAACSON | Lerena steps up a division, but does he have the taste for it?
Kevin Lerena ready to roll with the heavies
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos