Lerena lives up to his words by defeating Polish giant Wach

It was not the 'explosive' victory he had promised, but Kevin Lerena still lived up to his words by defeating Polish giant Mariusz Wach to win the IBO Intercontinental Heavyweight Championship title in only his second fight in the division.
The 30-year-old SA boxer was unanimously declared the winner of the 12-round main bout of the sold-out Golden Gloves Promotions' 'Lights Out' box and dine bill at the Emperors' Palace late Saturday night.
Two of the judges gave him all the rounds for a 120-108 score while the other had him winning ten — 118-110.
It was fair judging given that Lerena dominated the fight against a much bigger, taller and heavier opponent with some slick boxing skills that saw him manage to get through Wach's jab to score with some good shots to the head of the fighter nicknamed 'The Viking'.
The bout began tentatively, with Wach appearing to steal the opener via cleaner shots only for Lerena to find his rhythm in the second and control matters onwards.
He proved just why they call him Two Guns as he landed powerful shots to his opponent's head and then going down to the body with combinations in a bid to tire his adversary.
It was all Lerena in rounds three and four though his punches did not seem to be doing much damage to the man-mountain that is Wach.
But he was collecting the points all right, the former cruiserweight star showing he is worthy of the 'upgrade' to the sport's biggest weight division.
The contest continued in the same fashion throughout, with Wach striving to use his reach advantage via the jab while Lerena used his ring craft and hand speed to score.
While he managed to get to his opponent, Lerena clearly still needs some polishing as a heavyweight if he is to realise his dream of adding his name to those of Gerrie Coetzee and Corrie Sanders who have held world heavyweight titles.
In a division where punching power is key, he will need to improve in that regard.
For while he managed to find his target, he hardly looked like sending Wach to the canvas.
But then again he was up against a fighter 15 kilograms heavier and for him.to have dominated the fight as he did augurs well for his future in the division.
Most impressive perhaps was the way he ended the fight. Lerena starting the final round with a flurry of punches even though he was clearly way ahead on points and could have easily played it safe.
His delight at the outcome knew no bounds as he jumped on the ropes in celebration and appreciation of the capacity crowd, the majority of whom had cheered him on throughout the bout.
Meanwhile Lusanda “The Mexican” Komanisi dethroned Tshifhiwa Munyai as the SA lightweight champion via a unanimous points decision in the main undercard clash.
The judges scored it 114-113, 117-110 and 115-112 in favour of the fighter who broke down and cried in the post fight interview as he expressed his gratitude to “God and Golden Gloves for believing in me when everybody thought I was finished”.
Incredibly though, he admitted he did not think he had done enough to win.
“I am going to be honest, in my mind I thought the fight was a draw.
“But I am not a judge. I felt there were rounds that I won.”
And he did. For while he started well and looked to have won the initial rounds during which the champion waited too long to unleash, Komanisi was outboxed and outsmarted in the majority of the middle rounds.
Even in the championship rounds, he appeared tired as Munyai pounded his body.
Add to that the fact he was dropped in the sixth round and it was strange that he ended up victorious.
Munyai, who had shouted “and still” at the end of the fight, collapsed to the canvas in shock at hearing the words “and the new ...”
Lerena lives up to his words by defeating Polish giant Wach
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix
