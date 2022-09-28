Sport

Athletics

Elana Meyer reunites with Derartu Tulu, donates flag to Olympic museum in Barcelona

28 September 2022 - 12:17 By SPORT STAFF
Elana Meyer and Derartu Tulu pose on the Barcelona track where they made history at the 1992 Olympics.
Elana Meyer and Derartu Tulu pose on the Barcelona track where they made history at the 1992 Olympics.
Image: Legnani Sports & Media

SA distance queen Elana Meyer and Ethiopian legend Derartu Tulu reunited at the scene of their 1992 Olympic battle and historic post-race celebration in Barcelona this week, donating the neutral flag she carried to the adjacent Olympic museum. 

Tulu won their 10,000m contest to become the first black African woman to win a Games gold, while behind her Meyer took the silver medal to underline SA’s return to the Olympics after 23 years in isolation. 

It is what the two did afterwards that elevated their rivalry beyond mere contest, running the victory lap together.

“The embrace after the race and the victory lap together was a spontaneous gesture,” Meyer, an ambassador of the Cape Town Marathon who runs her own athletics development programme, said in a statement issued on behalf of the museum. 

“Looking back I realise the race was not 25 laps — it was the 26th lap that really had an impact.”

Tulu, now president of the Ethiopian Athletics Federation, recalled the moment with similar significance.

“Being the first black African athlete to win a gold medal was very important, and the most important aspect after the race was friendship. In Ethiopia, every time people mention that Barcelona 1992 final, they also mention Elana.

“It was a symbol of unity,” said Tulu, who said she emitted “a little cry of joy as she embraced Elana [on Tuesday] and they made their entrance together”. 

Meyer donated the neutral flag with which she ran the 26th lap 30 years ago, and both athletes signed it.

“The symbol of the power of the values of the Olympics!” wrote Meyer.

“Friendships, peace, perseverance.”

MORE:

Caster Semenya returns to action with eye on world champs

Former two-times Olympic 800m champion Caster Semenya is looking to break Zola Budd’s 31-year-old 2,000m record when she kickstarts her season in ...
Sport
6 months ago

SA has talent: athletics meet shows there are stars waiting in the wings

On the back of a disappointing Tokyo Olympics, SA has a group of young, gifted track and field stars ready to fly
Sport
6 months ago

DAVID ISAACSON | Set your alarms! SA’s Olympic hopefuls eye Big Wednesday

The men’s four rowers, Blitzboks, Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio and Chad le Clos are in action on Wednesday, July 28
Sport
1 year ago

Chad’s gold medal to Shaquille O’Neal’s shoe: Olympic pop-up museum has plenty of history

Chad le Clos’s gold medal and Elana Meyer’s tiny running kit are among the exhibits at the Olympic pop-up museum that opened at Fourways Mall‚ north ...
Sport
1 year ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. ‘Andile Mpisane can beat Chiefs without touching the ball’: Fans react to Royal ... Soccer
  2. ‘Let’s awaken the sleeping giant’: Pitso reacts to Al-Ahli fans’ welcomes Soccer
  3. Safa close ranks around Bafana boss after litany of disasters Sport
  4. Fallen giant: What we know about Mosimane’s new club Al-Ahli Saudi Soccer
  5. Bafana coach Broos lauds Williams for offering to make way for Buthelezi Soccer

Latest Videos

'Stranger Things' star Jamie Campbell Bower wows Comic Con Africa fans
Pretoria student murdered for cellphone | Who was THAPELO MENWE and where was ...