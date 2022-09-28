SA distance queen Elana Meyer and Ethiopian legend Derartu Tulu reunited at the scene of their 1992 Olympic battle and historic post-race celebration in Barcelona this week, donating the neutral flag she carried to the adjacent Olympic museum.
Athletics
Elana Meyer reunites with Derartu Tulu, donates flag to Olympic museum in Barcelona
Image: Legnani Sports & Media
SA distance queen Elana Meyer and Ethiopian legend Derartu Tulu reunited at the scene of their 1992 Olympic battle and historic post-race celebration in Barcelona this week, donating the neutral flag she carried to the adjacent Olympic museum.
Tulu won their 10,000m contest to become the first black African woman to win a Games gold, while behind her Meyer took the silver medal to underline SA’s return to the Olympics after 23 years in isolation.
It is what the two did afterwards that elevated their rivalry beyond mere contest, running the victory lap together.
“The embrace after the race and the victory lap together was a spontaneous gesture,” Meyer, an ambassador of the Cape Town Marathon who runs her own athletics development programme, said in a statement issued on behalf of the museum.
“Looking back I realise the race was not 25 laps — it was the 26th lap that really had an impact.”
Tulu, now president of the Ethiopian Athletics Federation, recalled the moment with similar significance.
“Being the first black African athlete to win a gold medal was very important, and the most important aspect after the race was friendship. In Ethiopia, every time people mention that Barcelona 1992 final, they also mention Elana.
“It was a symbol of unity,” said Tulu, who said she emitted “a little cry of joy as she embraced Elana [on Tuesday] and they made their entrance together”.
Meyer donated the neutral flag with which she ran the 26th lap 30 years ago, and both athletes signed it.
“The symbol of the power of the values of the Olympics!” wrote Meyer.
“Friendships, peace, perseverance.”
