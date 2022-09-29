Rory McIlroy: ‘Golf is ripping itself apart’

Rory McIlroy finds himself in a field that includes several LIV Golf players at this week's Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in St Andrews, Scotland, and once again, he didn't hesitate to express his thoughts on the Saudi-backed upstart circuit.

McIlroy said the LIV continues to create a divide across the sport — and that divide isn't beneficial for any of the parties involved.

“I don't want a fractured game. I never have. You look at some other sports and what's happened and the game of golf is ripping itself apart right now,” McIlroy said.

“It's no good for the guys on this side of the traditional system, and it's no good for the guys on the other side, either. It's no good for anyone.

“There is a time and a place for it. I just think right now, with where everything is, it's probably not the right time.”