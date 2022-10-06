Sailing community stunned after teen yachtsman stabbed to death

SA Sailing is mourning the death of a promising 18-year-old yachtsman who was stabbed to death.
Khanya Mafuta, who took up the sport through the Skipper Foundation in Mossel Bay five years ago and earned selection to the Youth Sailing World Championships a few months ago, was stabbed at the Marikana informal settlement in KwaNonqaba near the Garden Route town.
“We are all absolutely devastated by the news of Khanya’s tragic death,” SA Sailing president Michael Robinson said on Thursday. “He was a truly wonderful young man who worked hard and was forging a promising sailing career that could have changed his life.”
The federation's transformation officer, Lindani Mchunu, said violence was a daily reality for “so many young people in SA who are simply trying to follow the right path and improve their lives and those of their families”.
“So many of SA Sailing’s development programmes are aimed at at-risk youth to provide a way out for them by introducing them to sailing — not just as a sport or pastime, but also a possible profession in the maritime industry. Khanya’s tragic, untimely death shows just how great that risk is.”
Mafuta also made a deep impression at his first international competition in the Netherlands in July where he competed in the two-man 29er class.
“We are all shocked at the death of Khanya ... and express our sincere condolences to Khanya’s family, friends and teammates,” World Sailing's international development head, Koray Ezer, said.
“He was a wonderful person who was hardworking, dedicated and had a great future in the sport.
“To have such a fun-loving and talented young man taken away in these circumstances is an absolute tragedy.
“World Sailing works with sailing clubs around the world to create opportunities through sailing and Khanya was an excellent example of how the sport can inspire and change a person’s entire outlook. His loss will inspire us to work harder.”
