Sport

Bonokoane’s title fight against Ruiz to be televised on e.tv, say promoters

07 October 2022 - 10:58
Thato 'Captain Charisma' Bonokoane will meet Argentinean Diego Alberto Ruiz in their WBF junior featherweight title fight on Sunday.
Image: Thato Bonokoane/Facebook

Fight fans left disappointed that the SABC would not televise Sunday’s  J4Joy International Promoters’ maiden tourney at Feather Theatre in Gqeberha will be relieved to know they can watch the live action on e.tv.

That is according to J4Joy International CEO Arnold “Squire” Nododile.

The tournament will be headlined by the WBF junior featherweight title fight between Thato “Captain Charisma” Bonokoane and Argentinean Diego Alberto Ruiz. Reigning SA junior featherweight holder Matshidiso “Scorpion Lady” Mokebisi from Free State will put her body on the line against overmatched Monalisa Takane from Kirkwood in Gqeberha.

Takane homeboy Michael Daries and Sphenathi Nobandla from Duncan Village near East London will battle for the Eastern Cape bantamweight title.

 “The privately owned free-to-air television station e.tv will air the tournament live,” Nododile said.

“They told us that they were planning to come back to boxing, so we approached them at the right time. Our vision fell right in line with their plans.”

The last time professional boxing was aired live by e.tv was in 2014 when the Premier Boxing League of promoter Dicksy Ngqula was televised.

“This is the beginning of a fruitful relationship, not only for us but for the boxing fraternity in general,” Nododile said.

“The more television channels, the better for boxing.”

