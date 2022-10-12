Frittelli, also on the PGA Tour, said he’s returning to challenge for a title he feels is essential to his career.
“[It] is the biggest tournament in the world for me right now besides a Major. It means so much to me.
“It was the first professional tournament I played. I qualified when I was 16 years old. I definitely want to win my national Open before my playing career is over. I think my career will be incomplete if I don’t do that.”
DP World Tour campaigner Bekker said he was back to try tro go one better than his runner-up finish to Van Tonder last year.
“It’s our home Open and I would really like to have my name on that trophy with the likes of Ernie Els and Gary Player and all of the South African golf legends. After coming so close last year I’m really looking forward to playing well on home soil and hopefully to have a chance of lifting that trophy.”
The Sunshine Tour this week launched its ticketing package for the Sunshine Tour and DP World Tour co-sanctioned tournament.
Ticket prices range from R150 for the Thursday or Friday to R300 for the Saturday or Sunday, with a 50% discount if purchased before the end of October. Tickets can be purchased at www.sunshinetour.com.
Organisers said the “world-class action inside the ropes will be matched by a festival of golf for the whole family at this year’s tournament, including a big screen in the tournament village for sports fans to keep up with the latest Fifa World Cup action”.
Schwartzel leads local stars back for SA Open
Image: Carl Fourie/Sunshine Tour/Gallo Images
South Africa's biggest golf stars, including Charl Schwartzel, will be back on local fairways in December as they return for the South African Open, organisers said on Wednesday.
Dean Burmester, Dylan Frittelli, MJ Daffue, Brandon Stone, Erik van Rooyen, Thriston Lawrence, Oliver Bekker, Shaun Norris and defending champion Daniel van Tonder have all confirmed their participation in the second-oldest national Open in golf at Blair Atholl Golf and Equestrian Estate from December 1 to 4.
“I can’t wait to get there and compete in such an iconic event and try to put my name on that trophy alongside the greats like Ernie Els and Gary Player and so many others,” PGA Tour campaigner Burmester said.
“As South Africans, it’s our fifth Major and we all want to win it so badly. For me personally, I’ve won the South African PGA Championship, so to get my name on the South African Open trophy, too, and have done the double would be very special.”
The Sunshine Tour this week launched its ticketing package for the Sunshine Tour and DP World Tour co-sanctioned tournament.
Ticket prices range from R150 for the Thursday or Friday to R300 for the Saturday or Sunday, with a 50% discount if purchased before the end of October. Tickets can be purchased at www.sunshinetour.com.
Organisers said the “world-class action inside the ropes will be matched by a festival of golf for the whole family at this year’s tournament, including a big screen in the tournament village for sports fans to keep up with the latest Fifa World Cup action”.
