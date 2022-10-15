Lerato Dlamini loses in Liverpool

Lerato Dlamini dropped a narrow points defeat to Jazza Dickens in Liverpool on Saturday night, fading in the middle rounds and failing to dominate in his opponent’s backyard.
Two judges scored the bout 115-113 and the third had it 116-112 to the Englishman, who won the vacant IBO featherweight title in the process. His record improved to 32 wins and four losses while Dlamini, suffering his first loss since his professional debut, dropped to 18-2.
The first round was fairly quiet with Dickens controlling the centre of the ring and Dlamini circling on the outside.
But in the second Dlamini started getting the better foot position, placing his lead left inside his southpaw opponent’s stance, allowing him to to fire in double right hands.
The South African was too quick early on, out-sniping the hometown favourite.
By the third round Dlamini had started pushing the attacks, forcing Dickens onto the backfoot. At times Dlamini’s hooks were too wide, but his accurate shots, including some rippers to the body, allowed him to dictate the pace.
Even when they went toe to toe in the fifth round, Dlamini was able to catch or evade most of Dickens’ shots, while landing plenty of his own. But even then, he was merely edging the rounds. He was never able to dominate.
Dlamini got tagged by two straight lefts to the head in the sixth round, signalling a chage in momentum as Dickens took them into the trenches over the middle rounds, where he started to fade.
By the eighth round the fight had turned quite scrappy, with Dlamini hitting the canvas too often because of poor footwork or being pushed down. There were no knockdowns, but falling down is not a good look for most fighters — he seemed to be tiring and was getting hit more often, especially to the body.
By then Dlamini was showing Dickens too much respect, and he was conceding rounds.
He came out with renewed purpose in the 11th and 12th, reclaiming his dominance in the middle of the ring, but that was clearly too late for the judges.
There may be some who will argue that Dlamini was unlucky not to get the decision. But he and his camp knew he needed to win convincingly in Liverpool, and after 12 rounds he had failed to do that.
Boxing
Lerato Dlamini loses in Liverpool
Image: Nick Lourens
