Sport

Stephen Mokoka wins his third Cape Town Marathon

16 October 2022 - 18:30 By SPORTS REPORTER
Stephen Mokoka of South Africa wins the men's 42.2km elite race in the 2022 Cape Town Marathon at the fininsh at Green Point Athletics Stadium on October 16 2022.
Stephen Mokoka of South Africa wins the men's 42.2km elite race in the 2022 Cape Town Marathon at the fininsh at Green Point Athletics Stadium on October 16 2022.
Image: Peter Heeger/Gallo Images

Defending champion Stephen Mokoka again showed why he is South Africa’s premier marathoner as he claimed a third win in Sunday’s Cape Town Marathon.

The Olympian and multiple SA Champion broke the tape in 2:09:58, three seconds faster than his winning 2:10:01 last year, and the fourth-fastest winning time in the race’s history.

Second place went to Ethiopian Derseh Kindie Kassie in 2:11:26, with countryman Dagnachew Adere Maru (2:11:52) outsprinting Kenya’s Raymond Kipchumba Choge (2:11:55) to take third place.

In the women’s race, Meseret Dinke Meleka of Ethiopia took line honours in 2:24:02, smashing the 2:25:44 record (run in 2021 by Lydia Simiyu), and also breaking her personal best (PB) of 2:25:12. Second over the line was Kenyan Tecla Kirongo in 2:27:56 — also setting a new PB (her previous best was 2:28:22).

Another Kenyan, Judith Cherono, took third in 2:30:32. The first South African to finish was Stella Marais, clocking 2:38:34 to claim eighth position.

The leading men ran conservatively in the first half of the race, passing halfway in 1:05:36, with Stephen Mokoka biding his time near the front of the lead pack until the 32km mark. He made his move and steadily increased his lead over the last 10km — he was 21 seconds clear of second-placed Kassie at 35km, and just over a minute clear at 40km.

“This was a tough, tough course. Normally at 25km you start enjoying a marathon, but at 28km today, we climbed that hill in District Six and it got really hard for a while, but overall I really enjoyed the race,” he said.

“I really hope this race does become an Abbott World Marathon Majors race, and I hope that government, corporates and runners all get involved to make it happen.”

READ MORE

Dave Adams, the quiet man who plotted Nedbank’s stunning Comrades success

‘I’m celebrated as a Comrades champion because of what coach Dave did for me’: Dijana
Sport
1 month ago

Tete Morena Dijana wins men’s race in just his second Comrades

Tete Morena Dijana won the  Comrades Marathon at only the second time of asking on Sunday morning.
Sport
1 month ago

No clear men and women favourites for Sunday’s Comrades Marathon

The 95th running of the Comrades Marathon could well be the most open and unpredictable race in the history of the century-old KwaZulu/Natal ultra.
Sport
1 month ago

Gerda Steyn aiming for third successive win as Two Oceans returns after two-year hiatus due to Covid-19

Gerda Steyn says she is as fit as a fiddle and ready to win her third Totalsports Two Oceans Marathon in a row when the ultra-marathon returns on ...
Sport
6 months ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. WATCH | Former Chiefs and Bafana striker Nomvethe talks about horrific racism ... Soccer
  2. Safa to blame for coaches banned in Caf games: Sundowns coach Mngqithi Soccer
  3. Calls for Ronaldo to acknowledge Benni McCarthy’s role in massive 700 club ... Soccer
  4. WATCH | Christian Eriksen praises McCarthy impact at Manchester United Soccer
  5. ‘I nearly joined Sundowns,’ reveals former Bafana, Pirates and Chiefs striker ... Soccer

Latest Videos

Siya Kolisi attends children sightseeing day in CT
Former Chiefs and Bafana striker Nomvethe talks about racism experience while ...