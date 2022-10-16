Stephen Mokoka wins his third Cape Town Marathon

Defending champion Stephen Mokoka again showed why he is South Africa’s premier marathoner as he claimed a third win in Sunday’s Cape Town Marathon.

The Olympian and multiple SA Champion broke the tape in 2:09:58, three seconds faster than his winning 2:10:01 last year, and the fourth-fastest winning time in the race’s history.

Second place went to Ethiopian Derseh Kindie Kassie in 2:11:26, with countryman Dagnachew Adere Maru (2:11:52) outsprinting Kenya’s Raymond Kipchumba Choge (2:11:55) to take third place.

In the women’s race, Meseret Dinke Meleka of Ethiopia took line honours in 2:24:02, smashing the 2:25:44 record (run in 2021 by Lydia Simiyu), and also breaking her personal best (PB) of 2:25:12. Second over the line was Kenyan Tecla Kirongo in 2:27:56 — also setting a new PB (her previous best was 2:28:22).

Another Kenyan, Judith Cherono, took third in 2:30:32. The first South African to finish was Stella Marais, clocking 2:38:34 to claim eighth position.

The leading men ran conservatively in the first half of the race, passing halfway in 1:05:36, with Stephen Mokoka biding his time near the front of the lead pack until the 32km mark. He made his move and steadily increased his lead over the last 10km — he was 21 seconds clear of second-placed Kassie at 35km, and just over a minute clear at 40km.

“This was a tough, tough course. Normally at 25km you start enjoying a marathon, but at 28km today, we climbed that hill in District Six and it got really hard for a while, but overall I really enjoyed the race,” he said.

“I really hope this race does become an Abbott World Marathon Majors race, and I hope that government, corporates and runners all get involved to make it happen.”