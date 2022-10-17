Betway registration guide: three easy ways to sign up and play today
New players who register at Betway via the bookie's website, mobile site or data-free app can claim a '100% First Deposit Match' Welcome Bonus of up to R1,000
With its massive sportsbook, competitive odds and excellent customer service, Betway is one of SA's favourite online bookmakers.
Register at Betway and you can bet on almost any sport you can think of — from horse racing and rugby to soccer and darts. This includes virtual sports and even esports such as League of Legends and Counter-Strike.
Along with placing bets ahead of a match, you can head over to Betway's live betting section where the betting markets are ever-changing, reacting to the events happening in games in real time.
A review on Bettors.co.za adds “the site has some of the best bonuses, including welcome bonuses and other promotions”.
For instance, Betway's current Welcome Bonus for new players who use the sign up code “BETCODE” is a “100% First Deposit Match” up to R1,000. Click here for more information about this awesome promotion, including the Ts & Cs.
Before you can start playing, and claim your Welcome Bonus, you need to register an account.
Like with everything it offers, Betway makes this registration process quick and easy for punters by offering three ways to do so: you can register via the bookie's website, mobile site or the convenient Betway app.
Here's a closer look at how to complete the Betway registration process via each of these methods, step-by-step.
(Keep in mind that you'll need to be 18 years or older, reside in SA and have a valid ID, driver's license or passport to register an account.)
Betway registration via the bookie's website or mobile site
Step 1: Visit the bookmaker's website or mobile site
Head over to Betway.co.za on your computer or mobile device and click the “Sign Up” button.
Step 2: Enter your details
Enter your details in the Betway registration form that appears (see image below) including your name, phone number and email address and create a password for your new Betway account.
If you want to claim the “100% First Deposit Match” Welcome Bonus, you'll also have the opportunity to enter the sign up code “BETCODE” by clicking the “I Have a Sign-Up Code” button. Make sure that you copy this code correctly.
Click the “Next” button to go to the last page of the registration form, where you'll enter details such as your ID type and ID number.
At this point, you'll compete the process by clicking the “Register” button (see image below).
The bookmaker will now register your account, and you'll be asked whether you want to “Deposit Now” or “Deposit Later” to add funds to your account.
You can now log in to your new Betway account; your username will be the cellphone number you provided during registration. Once you've made a deposit, you can start betting.
Step 3: Verify your account
While you can log in and start betting after completing the online Betway registration process, you must complete the Betway FICA check before participating in any bonus promotions or withdrawing money from your account.
This FICA check is compulsory for every bookmaker in SA. Once you log in to your Betway account, you'll be reminded that you need to provide certain documents in this regard. These can either be uploaded directly to Betway's website/mobile site or submitted care of the bookie's customer service team.
The required documents include:
- A valid ID, driver's license or passport; and
- A recent utility bill showing evidence of residency.
Betway registration via the bookie's data-free app
Betway has a user-friendly app for Android and iOS devices that makes accessing the bookmaker’s services simple and convenient. Not only will you get notifications about fixtures and the latest promotions but, once downloaded, this app is data-free to use.
Follow these steps to register at Betway via the Betway App:
- Download the Betway App from the App Store using your iOS device, or by visiting the Betway website using your Android device and clicking on the "Download the Android App" button.
- Open the Betway App and click on the menu button located in the top-left corner.
- Click the “Sign Up” button.
- Enter your details in the registration form that appears, then click the “Next” button. Continue filling in this form until you reach the last page.
- Enter a sign-up code if you have one and complete the registration by clicking the final “Register” button.
- Your account will be registered, and you can go ahead and verify it by completing the FICA check.
This article was paid for by Betway SA.
Raging River Trading (Pty) Ltd (2011/134505/07) trading as Betway SA is licensed and regulated by the Western Cape Gambling and Racing Board. Bookmaker License Number: 10181496-006 . No persons under the age of 18 years are permitted to gamble. Winners know when to stop. National Responsible Gambling Programme: 0800 006 008. Warning: Gambling involves risk. By gambling on the Betway website, you run the risk that you may lose.