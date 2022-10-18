Sport

Punt Intended

DAVID ISAACSON | What a pleasure to be able to call it like it is

Sport journalists have always been able to call a spade a spade. Refreshingly, political reporters are following suit.

18 October 2022 - 21:14
David Isaacson Sports reporter

Joburg’s new mayor Dada Morero and his rather large entourage arrived more than an hour late for a Joburg Open launch at Houghton on Tuesday. ..

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. DAVID ISAACSON | Coming clean is now part of the sporting landscape Sport
  2. DAVID ISAACSON | From now on there’s no sitting on the selection fence for ... Sport
  3. DAVID ISAACSON | Just think about it, gangs could be the gateway grassroots ... Sport
  4. DAVID ISAACSON | The heavyweight division is alive and well if you Usyk me Sport
  5. DAVID ISAACSON | Transformation in swimming is pulling against a strong current Sport
  6. DAVID ISAACSON | It’s all fun and Games until money comes into it Sport

Most read

  1. ‘Hugs everywhere’: Pitso on a high as Ahli surge to third place with win No 2 Soccer
  2. ‘I nearly joined Sundowns,’ reveals former Bafana, Pirates and Chiefs striker ... Soccer
  3. Mngqithi happy with Mailula’s hat-trick for Sundowns but... Soccer
  4. ‘Only God knows’ — Former Chiefs star Mandla Masango on his future Soccer
  5. WATCH | Former Chiefs and Bafana striker Nomvethe talks about horrific racism ... Soccer

Latest Videos

Sex workers join protest against alleged serial killer in Johannesburg
Siya Kolisi attends children sightseeing day in CT