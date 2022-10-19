Uphill climb for Soweto Marathon organisers as popular race fast approaches

Things are not going smoothly for the organisers of the Soweto Marathon as the date edges closer.

Entries are not as high as expected, a title sponsor has not been secured and it is unclear whether the popular race, scheduled for November 6, will be broadcast live on TV.

It will be the first time the race has taken place since the pandemic in 2020.

At that time, the marathon was growing in leaps and bounds and had established itself as the “People’s Race”, but the two-year coronavirus absence has adversely affected it.

The Soweto Marathon is classified one of the toughest races in the country with several steep hills at various intervals.