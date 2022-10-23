The last time Berman had a heavyweight get a world title shot, when Corrie Sanders surprised WBO champion Wladimir Klitschko in 2003, the contract was signed quickly with the Ukrainian’s promoter Peter Kohl.
But Berman was unhappy with the terms and amid much unhappiness and legal wrangling, Sanders vacated the WBO title without defending it to fight Klitschko’s brother, Vitali, for the vacant WBC belt.
No SA heavyweight has managed to hold onto a mainstream world title.
Gerrie Coetzee, after lifting the WBA crown in 1983, failed to secure a unification bout against Larry Holmes and ended up waiting more than a year before making his first defence.
He was knocked out by Greg Page at Sun City, getting counted out in a controversial eighth round that lasted more than three minutes because the timekeeper forgot to ring the bell.
Frans Botha won the vacant IBF title in 1995, but he failed a drugs test, was stripped of the title and the bout was declared a no contest.
Win or lose against Dubois, Kevin Lerena set to take career on the road
Win or lose against Daniel Dubois in London on December 3, Kevin Lerena’s immediate fistic future looks set to continue overseas, his promoter Rodney Berman says.
If Lerena defeats the WBA regular world heavyweight champion an immediate rematch clause could be enforced, and even if it isn’t, he will fall under Frank Warren’s Queensberry Promotions.
The contract includes options, where Lerena would effectively fight for the British company, though Berman said during the “very difficult negotiation” he had inserted provisions to protect his fighter.
“I’ve covered all bases,” the veteran promoter told TimesLIVE, saying he had secured “a very good purse for the opportunity to fight at this level”.
“There’s an immediate rematch clause, but included in [the contract] are some excellent purses for Kevin. And also protecting his rights, future opponents are to be mutually agreed upon.
Kevin Lerena vs Mariusz Wach highlight reel courtesy of SuperSport
“If Lerena wins, every one of his fights is automatically SuperSport property,” he added.
Lerena has fought at Berman’s Emperors Palace base in Johannesburg in 21 of his 29 fights, with three bouts abroad in Germany, Azerbaijan and Denmark.
Berman said the deal also included options in the event Lerena lost to the Briton.
“Should he lose I’ve done a deal with them that he will have three fights in England. Again, all opponents to be mutually agreed to ... and rebuilding if rebuilding is necessary.”
Berman said it had taken weeks to reach agreement with Warren. “It’s been a very difficult negotiation.”
It's on: Kevin Lerena to fight Daniel Dubois for WBA heavyweight title
