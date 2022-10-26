Sport

Boxing

Tulz Mbenge looks to make it big through French connection

26 October 2022 - 11:32
David Isaacson Sports reporter
Tulz Mbenge, right, lands a punch against Kuvesa Katembo of the DRC during their bout in 2020.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

Tulz Mbenge will take on unbeaten Frenchman Souleymane Cissokho in Nantes, France, on December 17 in a fight that could push the winner close to world title contention, his trainer-manager Sean Smith says. 

Mbenge is a 2014 Commonwealth Games bronze medallist while his Senegal-born opponent is a 2016 Olympic bronze medallist. Both men are 31 years old. 

At stake is the WBC’s vacant silver belt, considered a stepping stone to the organisation’s world strap. Mbenge’s stablemate, Thabiso Mchunu, won the WBC silver cruiserweight belt before challenging Junior Makabu for the world title early this year. 

But the interesting dynamic at play is that Cissokho, who has campaigned at super-welterweight since turning professional in 2017, even holding the WBA’s Intercontinental title at that weight, is coming down one division.

Win or lose against Dubois, Kevin Lerena set to take career on the road

Win or lose against Daniel Dubois in London on December 3, Kevin Lerena’s immediate fistic future looks set to continue overseas, his promoter Rodney ...
Sport
3 days ago

Should he struggle to make the weight, that will play into the South African’s hands. 

Mbenge’s career stalled after losing his marginal IBO welterweight belt in 2019, and though he’d notched up four wins since then, including a third-round stoppage of prospect Jabulani Makhense in an eagerly anticipated local match-up, he wasn’t getting enticing offers abroad. 

Until now. 

Mbenge, ranked seventh in the welterweights by the WBC, has a record of 19 wins (15 KOs) and a single loss, compared to the flawless 15-0 (9) of his opponent, 11th in the WBC’s super-welterweight ratings.

Cissokho is also listed sixth as a super-welterweight by the WBA. 

Boxrec.com has Mbenge 13th in the welterweights and Cissokho 21st in the junior-middleweights, another name for super-welterweight. 

The welterweight division is one of the standouts in world boxing, with Errol Spence owning the WBC, WBA and IBF titles while Terence Crawford has the WBO strap. 

It's on: Kevin Lerena to fight Daniel Dubois for WBA heavyweight title

Kevin Lerena will hit the big time at last when he takes on Briton Daniel Dubois at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in London on December 3.
Sport
6 days ago

SA boxing on the ropes as fighters crave action

Lerato Dlamini’s defeat in Liverpool last weekend highlighted a long-festering problem in SA boxing — most fighters in the country are starved of ...
Sport
3 days ago

‘By 32 I want be heavyweight champion of the world’: Kevin Lerena

The South African former IBO cruiserweight champion is destined for big things in boxing’s glamour division
Sport
1 month ago

Lerena’s heavyweight win against Wach puts SA on world map: Berman

Kevin Lerena’s successful entry into the heavyweight division is not only good for local boxing but could be a boon for the country as well.
Sport
1 month ago
