Makhense dominates but fails to make Lando fall

Jabulani Makhense outskilled and outboxed Henriques Lando for a convincing points win in Johannesburg on Thursday night, yet his display showed he needed to box more and brawl less.
Make no mistake, Makhense dominated this 12-round fight and deserved the wide scoring margins of 119-109, 118-110 and 117-111.
He had too much ring artistry for a slugger who did little more than try live up to his hype as a knockout artist.
Lando’s pre-fight banter had leaned heavily on his his ring name Spartacus, but he did not resemble an all-conquering gladiator. Perhaps The Terminator or Predator might have been a more apt moniker to describe his determination to keep moving forward, soaking up all the punishment he did.
Makhense hit him with everything he had, and he was too quick and evasive to get caught with anything solid.
But one has to wonder whether Makhense, who started his career at junior-welterweight, carries enough power at welterweight.
He stung Lando a few times in the fight, including in the first round, but he was unable to drop him, allowing too many of his assaults to be smothered by his opponent’s spoiling tactics.
It was curious that Makhense didn’t box more, that he allowed himself to be sucked into a street fight so often. Lando wanted this battle inside a telephone booth and Makhense obliged him too many times by stepping inside and closing the door behind him.
He beat Lando at his own game, but when Makhense fought his own fight, he looked so much better.
Why didn’t Makhense attack the body more, instead of head-hunting so much? That was how Emmany Kalombo subdued Lando inside four rounds in 2019, although that contest was at junior-middleweight, clearly outside the comfort zone of Spartacus.
One could argue Makhense would win a rematch even more convincingly, but this isn’t the type of bout that deserves a return. Makhense, 29, needs to advance his career to higher levels, and he’ll need to be more respectful when taking on more capable opponents.
But a win is a win and his record improved to 14 triumphs (7 KOs) and a loss, while his Angolan opponent dropped to 7-4 (7 KOs).
In the other co-main event on the ESPN Africa show at the Galleria in Sandton, junior-bantamweight Sikho Nqothole scored two knockdowns on his way to an even wider 12-round decision over previously unbeaten Filipino Denmark Quibido.
The first knockdown, in the fifth round, shouldn’t have counted, resulting from a push rather than a punch, but the second in the final 12th was legitimate and underlined a dominant performance.
Two judges scored it 120-106 and the third 119-107.
Nqothole improved to 16 wins and two losses while Quibido, who refused to stop trying and, strangely, never stopped smiling through it all, suffered his first loss in the paid ranks, dropping to 12-1-1.
Also on the bill, Makhense’s stablemate Talent Baloyi edged Kutlwano Ogaketse of Botswana by majority decision over eight hard rounds to push his unbeaten record to 5-0-1. One judge had it even at 76-76, while two gave it to the South African 77-75.
Boxing
Makhense dominates but fails to make Lando fall
Image: SUPPLIED
