Sport

Swimming

Sates holds his World Cup lead as American Casas rides into the picture

29 October 2022 - 09:39 By SPORT STAFF
Matthew Sates in action at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham earlier this year.
Matthew Sates in action at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham earlier this year.
Image: Anton Geyser/Gallo Images

Matthew Sates retained his lead in the World Cup rankings as he scored one victory and a third place on the opening day of the Toronto leg on Friday night, but a new rival has emerged to threaten his position. 

Sates, the top male swimmer of the 2021 World Cup, delivered his trademark late charge to win the men’s 400m freestyle in 3 min 37.52 sec. 

He was outside the top three over the first few laps, but over the final 100 metres he powered past American Kieran Smith who touched second in 3:38.34. 

Veteran Chad le Clos won the 100m butterfly, finishing in 48.88 with Australian Matthew Temple second in 49.68.

In the 100m individual medley Sates ended third in 51.87, behind American Shaine Casas, who posted a 51.03 world lead and Italian Thomas Ceccon in 51.69. 

Casas also won the 200m backstroke in a world lead, clocking 1:48.99 to finish the opening day with 38.1 points to leapfrog five others swimmers, including countryman Nic Fink and Dylan Carter of Trinidad and Tobago, and spring into second spot on the World Cup rankings on 87. 

Sates bagged 33.7 points to lead by five, while Le Clos is fifth on 75.7.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

Matthew Sates sinks Australian star to secure early World Cup lead

Matthew Sates hunted down Australian star Kyle Chalmers late in their 200m freestyle duel to clinch victory in Berlin on Sunday and finish the first ...
Sport
5 days ago

Matthew Sates, Chad le Clos win again in Berlin

Matthew Sates stormed to victory in the men’s 200m individual medley at the World Cup gala in Berlin last night, showing that he’s ready to defend ...
Sport
6 days ago

Matthew Sates torpedoes old African record as he starts World Cup in style

Matthew Sates scuppered the oldest men’s African short-course record as he powered to victory in the men’s 400m freestyle on the opening day of the ...
Sport
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. They wanted to see me and Lucas Radebe play together: How Mark Fish nearly ... Soccer
  2. ‘He did the same with Pirates until Micho resigned’ — Fans weigh in on Mokwena ... Soccer
  3. Aim for gold. Don’t be happy with silver: Mosimane on getting out of your ... Soccer
  4. Sundowns taking new direction, says sporting director Berg on Mokwena promotion Soccer
  5. Kaizer Chiefs will not target Pirates’ danger man Saleng, says Dolly Soccer

Latest Videos

Community groups demand pro-poor budget, R1500 basic income grant
EFF hold up placards “insulting” minister of finance during mid-term budget ...