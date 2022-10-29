Sates holds his World Cup lead as American Casas rides into the picture

Matthew Sates retained his lead in the World Cup rankings as he scored one victory and a third place on the opening day of the Toronto leg on Friday night, but a new rival has emerged to threaten his position.
Sates, the top male swimmer of the 2021 World Cup, delivered his trademark late charge to win the men’s 400m freestyle in 3 min 37.52 sec.
He was outside the top three over the first few laps, but over the final 100 metres he powered past American Kieran Smith who touched second in 3:38.34.
Veteran Chad le Clos won the 100m butterfly, finishing in 48.88 with Australian Matthew Temple second in 49.68.
In the 100m individual medley Sates ended third in 51.87, behind American Shaine Casas, who posted a 51.03 world lead and Italian Thomas Ceccon in 51.69.
Casas also won the 200m backstroke in a world lead, clocking 1:48.99 to finish the opening day with 38.1 points to leapfrog five others swimmers, including countryman Nic Fink and Dylan Carter of Trinidad and Tobago, and spring into second spot on the World Cup rankings on 87.
Sates bagged 33.7 points to lead by five, while Le Clos is fifth on 75.7.
