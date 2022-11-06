Sport

Cricket

Proteas succumb to Dutch courage as they exit T20 World Cup

06 November 2022 - 06:17 By Reuters
Netherlands players celebrate the win during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup victory over South Africa at Adelaide Oval on Sunday.
Netherlands players celebrate the win during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup victory over South Africa at Adelaide Oval on Sunday.
Image: Sarah Reed/Getty Images

South Africa were effectively eliminated from the T20 World Cup following their 13-run defeat to the Netherlands, who finished their Group 2 campaign with a major upset at the Adelaide Oval on Sunday.

Chasing 159 for victory, South Africa's batting let them down as Temba Bavuma's men finished on 145-8.

The outcome sent India, who face Zimbabwe later in the day, through to semifinals while the Pakistan versus Bangladesh match becomes a virtual knockout.

The Netherlands' top four batters made useful contribution to power the Dutch side to 158-4 after being put into bat at the Adelaide Oval.

Stephan Myburgh (37) and Max O'Dowd (29) gave them a decent start adding 58 runs for the opening stand.

Tom Cooper made 35 and Colin Ackermann chipped in with an unbeaten 41 to take them past the 150-mark.

South Africa struggled to get going in their reply losing both their openers Quinton de Kock and skipper Bavuma inside the powerplay.

Brandon Glover, who claimed three wickets for nine runs, then scythed South Africa's middle order to set up a memorable victory for the Dutch side.

subscribe

Most read

  1. R204 for a beer — what it will cost South Africans to go to the World Cup Soccer
  2. I’m aware of AmaZulu’s history: Folz ahead of cup final against Pirates Soccer
  3. ‘I regret running at the Olympics in 1984’: Zola Budd Sport
  4. PSL charges Pirates after fans invade pitch during Sundowns drubbing Soccer
  5. Sundowns Ladies look to maintain hot form against TP Mazembe Soccer

Latest Videos

NPA in second bid for mental evaluation of alleged parliament arsonist
Municipalities and government departments owe Eskom about R50bn: Ramaphosa