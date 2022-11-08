Sport

Punt Intended

DAVID ISAACSON | If only we could apply a form of load-shedding to sport

Getting rid of underperforming officials or administrators should be as easy as pushing a few button on our phones

08 November 2022 - 20:50
David Isaacson Sports reporter

The good news was that there was no load-shedding on Sunday, but the flip side was that cricket fans were able to watch the Proteas crash out of the T20 World Cup at the hands of Holland. ..

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. DAVID ISAACSON | Sascoc needs more of Pieter Coetzé and his magic lift Sport
  2. DAVID ISAACSON | Bach’s symphony of sympathy for Russian athletes is at odds ... Sport
  3. DAVID ISAACSON | What a pleasure to be able to call it like it is Sport
  4. DAVID ISAACSON | Coming clean is now part of the sporting landscape Sport
  5. DAVID ISAACSON | From now on there’s no sitting on the selection fence for ... Sport
  6. DAVID ISAACSON | Just think about it, gangs could be the gateway grassroots ... Sport

Most read

  1. WATCH | Ex-Chiefs, Pirates and Bafana star Nomvethe picks best XI Soccer
  2. BARENG-BATHO KORTJAAS | Broos sets the cat among the pigeons Sport
  3. Libbok presents serious poser for the Springboks Rugby
  4. Soweto Marathon boss Khunou blasts ‘unambitious’ South African runners Sport
  5. Bavuma to speak to ‘relevant people’ regarding his role as Proteas captain Cricket

Latest Videos

‘You can’t spin Phala Phala’: Motlanthe
NPA in second bid for mental evaluation of alleged parliament arsonist