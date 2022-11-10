Sport

Boxing

Veteran Hekkie Budler gets the nod that will give him another ring record

10 November 2022 - 13:33
David Isaacson Sports reporter
Hekkie Budler, left, in action while winning the IBF, WBA and The Ring magazine junior-flyweight belts from Ryoichi Taguchi of Japan in May 2018.
Hekkie Budler, left, in action while winning the IBF, WBA and The Ring magazine junior-flyweight belts from Ryoichi Taguchi of Japan in May 2018.
Image: Kiyoshi Ota/Getty Images

Hekkie Budler is set to make more South African ring history after being confirmed as mandatory challenger for newly unified world junior-flyweight champion Kenshiro Teraji of Japan. 

Budler won the eliminator for the WBC belt with a magnificent points win over Elwin Soto in Mexico in June, but since then he’d been waiting to hear when his title shot would materialise. 

WBC champ Teraji recently stopped his WBA counterpart Hiroto Kyoguchi — his compatriot who had dethroned Budler in December 2018 — and now the WBC bosses have ordered the victor to face Budler. 

Budler’s trainer-manager Colin Nathan said on Thursday he hoped the fight would take place by April next year. 

ALWIN SOTO VS HEKKIE BUDLER

The moment Budler steps into the ring he will become South Africa's most prolific world title challenger. If both the WBC and WBA belts are on the line his career tally will move to 10, but even if just one mantle is at stake he will still set a new mark. 

Budler shares the South African record of eight challenges — counting mainstream and marginal belts — with Sugar Boy Malinga and Cassius Baloyi. 

Budler already holds the highest number of bona fide world titles by a South African fighter, four. 

And victory would bring him level with Dingaan Thobela to have owned world titles on offer by three of the four mainstream bodies. 

Thobela possessed belts belonging to the WBO, WBA and WBC, while Budler has held straps from the IBF and WBA. 

The Ring magazine belt is given to unified champions to help eradicate the confusion of the alphabet soup of sanctioning bodies. 

The biggest statistical challenge facing Budler is that WBC titles have been the hardest to win for South African boxers, with only Malinga and Thobela succeeding in 20 attempts. 

The most recent failure was cruiserweight Thabiso Mchunu, who was unlucky to lose a split decision to Junior Makabu in the US in January. 

South Africa's WBC casualties include some of the biggest names in the sport, such as Corrie Sanders, Phillip Ndou and Pierre Fourie. 

Budler’s career title challenges: IBO junior-flyweight (won); IBO strawweight (won); WBA strawweight (won); IBO junior-flyweight (won); IBF junior-flyweight (lost); IBF junior-flyweight (won); WBA junior-flyweight (won); The Ring magazine junior-flyweight title. 

To come: WBC and WBA junior-flyweight. 

Sugar Boy Malinga’s career title challenges: IBF super-middleweight (lost); IBF super-middle (lost); WBO super-middle (lost);  WBC super-middle (won); WBC super-middle (won); WBF super-middle (won); IBO super-middle (lost); IBA light-heavyweight (lost). 

Cassius Baloyi’s career title challenges: WBU junior-featherweight (won); WBU feather (won); IBO junior-lightweight (won); IBO lightweight (lost); IBF junior-light (won); IBO junior-light (won); IBF junior-light (won);  IBF junior-light (lost).

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

Will-o'-the-wisp Hekkie Budler edges title eliminator with late knockdown

Hekkie Budler dropped Mexican Elwin Soto in the last round to steal a unanimous but tight 12-round decision in their world title eliminator in ...
Sport
4 months ago

SA boxing on the ropes as fighters crave action

Lerato Dlamini’s defeat in Liverpool last weekend highlighted a long-festering problem in SA boxing — most fighters in the country are starved of ...
Sport
2 weeks ago

It's on: Kevin Lerena to fight Daniel Dubois for WBA heavyweight title

Kevin Lerena will hit the big time at last when he takes on Briton Daniel Dubois at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in London on December 3.
Sport
3 weeks ago

Win or lose against Dubois, Kevin Lerena set to take career on the road

Win or lose against Daniel Dubois in London on December 3, Kevin Lerena’s immediate fistic future looks set to continue overseas, his promoter Rodney ...
Sport
2 weeks ago

‘By 32 I want be heavyweight champion of the world’: Kevin Lerena

The South African former IBO cruiserweight champion is destined for big things in boxing’s glamour division
Sport
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Ex-Chiefs, Pirates and Bafana star Nomvethe picks best XI Soccer
  2. PODCAST | Some staff ‘hit’ in away game against Mazembe: MaMkhize Soccer
  3. Ex-Fifa boss Sepp Blatter: Qatar WC a ‘mistake’ Soccer
  4. WATCH | Here's how Pitso Mosimane is settling in at Al-Ahli Soccer
  5. Orlando Pirates pay tribute to Pearl Shongwe Soccer

Latest Videos

R10 000 bail for former Transnet legal executive accused of colluding with firm
‘You can’t spin Phala Phala’: Motlanthe