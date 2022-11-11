Boxing South Africa (BSA) has revoked the licence of promoter Tshele Kometsi after he was found guilty by a disciplinary committee of corrupt activities.
“This means Kometsi can no longer attend boxing-related activities, including boxing tournaments and contracting with other licensees,” BSA said on Friday.
Kometsi was also chair of the Gauteng Promoters’ Association.
BSA said Kometsi had been charged with seven counts of misconduct after a forensic investigation.
The disciplinary hearing of Kometsi took place over about three months and culminated in him being found guilty of contravention of the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act, the regulator said.
It didn’t offer details of his offences, but it has been reported that a credit card belonging to Kometsi was found in the possession of a senior BSA official at the BSA offices.
The official resigned before being charged.
The relevant clause in the legislation states: “Any person who, directly or indirectly, gives or agrees or offers to give to any person who is party to an employment relationship any unauthorised gratification, whether for the benefit of that party or for the benefit of another person, in respect of that party doing any act in relation to the exercise, carrying out or performance of that party’s powers, duties or functions within the scope of that party’s employment relationship, is guilty of the offence of receiving or offering an unauthorised gratification.”
Kometsi has 10 days to appeal the decision, BSA added.
Boxing promoter banned for 'corrupt activity'
Image: Mabuti Kali
