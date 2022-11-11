“Ideally we want to finished here at 3pm on Sunday because that gives the guys time to get up to Joburg and get out on the, I think, 7.15pm flight [to Dubai].
Heavy rain and gloomy forecasts hit Nedbank Golf Challenge
Image: Stuart Franklin/Getty Images
Persistent rain washed out most of the Nedbank Golf Challenge second round on Friday, forcing organisers to panel-beat plans and schedules in a desperate bid to finish four rounds by Sunday afternoon.
But with gloomy forecasts for the next two days, they can only hope that their massaging efforts, among them a 7.45am return on Saturday and keeping the same groupings to slip straight into the third round, will be enough.
Barely a sixth of the 66-strong field had completed more than nine holes by the time play was called off at 11.49am on Friday, with England’s Luke Donald and Ryan Fox of New Zealand sharing the lead on eight-under-par after three holes.
Initially the concern was lightning, but the rain that continued falling into the afternoon made the Gary Player Country Club layout unplayable.
“It would take two hours of no rain before it started to get reasonably playable and it would still be iffy then,” tournament director David Williams said soon after 3.30pm, by which time it was still drizzling.
“We’ll restart at 7.45am everywhere on the course and in the third round we’re going to remain in the same groups ... that way we’ll save two hours, maybe more.
“And obviously with the forecast tomorrow, which isn’t marvellous, we need to use every means we can to get as much play completed as we can.”
Williams said the plan was to try to complete the four rounds, but he also stressed that everything was “up in the air”.
This tournament, in its 40th year, has never failed to go the distance before, but this anniversary edition is getting knocked by external factors. First it was delayed for two years because of Covid-19 regulations and this year it’s unseasonal wet weather.
“Hopefully [if] everything goes right we might be able to get the third round done tomorrow, but obviously the forecast isn’t great.
“We’ll have to see what it throws at us,” said Williams.
Another problem is that many players have a plane to catch out of OR Tambo in Johannesburg on Sunday evening to get to Dubai. There they will compete in the season-ending $10m (about R173m) DP World Tour Championship from next Thursday to Sunday.
And organisers need to balance their needs against maintaining the integrity of the event.
“Ideally we want to finished here at 3pm on Sunday because that gives the guys time to get up to Joburg and get out on the, I think, 7.15pm flight [to Dubai].
“Seemingly flights on Monday are very busy, so if they miss those [on Sunday] they may struggle to get a flight on Monday, in which case they’re not getting there until Tuesday night, so that’s not ideal.
“I think ... our priority is to have a good event here, as good as we can, and see what happens.”
Overnight leader Fox and Donald, who started out one shot behind, teed off the second round in the final grouping in heavy rain.
Both birdied the par-five second, taking them to nine-under-par and eight-under respectively.
But on the next hole Fox carded a bogey five to drop back into a share of the lead alongside Donald, who scored par on the hole.
Two shots behind were three golfers, including Ross Fisher of England, who made one of the two biggest moves of the morning to lie on six-under-par overall through 10 holes.
Starting the day on one-under-par, he made three birdies on the front nine and then an eagle on the par-five 10th to draw level with Rasmus Højgaard of Denmark and Italian Guido Migliozzi.
Gavin Green of Malaysia was also five under, but 11 holes of the second round lifted him to five under overall alongside England’s Richard Bland.
