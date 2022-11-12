Thomas Detry storms though NGC field to share third-round lead

Disaster and glory, sunshine and rain. Through all the contrasts dished up at the Nedbank Golf Challenge at Sun City on Saturday, perhaps the greatest was in the fortunes of Belgian Thomas Detry, who flourished in the wet.
For someone who was one over par after the first round, he thundered around a wet Gary Player Country Club layout with 10 birdies in almost 29 holes on Saturday to move to the top of a revolving leader board alongside young Danish gun Rasmus Højgaard on nine-under-par overall.
For much of the day the top spot resembled the Johannesburg mayoral chair or British prime minister’s office as several front-runners came and went while the 66-strong field made up for lost play on Friday.
They restarted the second round at 7.45am and by the time the final putt of the third round drained a little less than 10 hours later — without a moment’s disruption from the ever-present weather gods — the players had readied themselves for what promises to be an enticing battle on Sunday.
Branden Grace and Thriston Lawrence, just one shot off the pace, are carrying South Africa’s hopes, though Christiaan Bezuidenhout is on seven under par with veteran Englishman Luke Donald. First-round leader Ryan Fox of New Zealand was one shot further back with defending champion Tommy Fleetwood of England and Shubhankar Sharma of India.
In total 18 players were within six shots of the co-leaders.
While the rain appeared disruptive for many of the players, it helped 29-year-old Detry find his mojo after arriving in the country on Tuesday night feeling under the weather after nearly 48 hours of travel from Mexico.
He managed to play only nine holes of the pro-am on Wednesday.
“Thursday was an in-between day,” he said. Then came the rain on Friday, and with it the respite. “Really being able to rest yesterday [Friday] was just massive.”
Conditions, which included light rain at times, saw scores see-sawing through the day and Detry put that down to the rains.
“We’re used to hitting drivers almost 330 yards and seven irons carrying over 200 yards easily and you know playing a little bit cooler, playing a little bit wetter as well, the rough is wetter as well so it’s easier to drop a shot here and there ...
“It’s playing much longer than we’re used to for South Africa. Usually it’s hot and the ball flies forever.
“Instead of coming in with eight irons you’re suddenly coming in with six or five irons. I think that’s what players have been surprised with.”
Grace said he struggled on the greens. “It was tough this afternoon. I played really well from tee to green, I hit it as well as best as I’ve hit it around this place.
“I just couldn’t get the speed of the greens. The pace was out by a foot,” said the 2017 champion here who has played on the rebel LIV series this season. “Everything kept on creeping by on the low side.”
The day’s greatest crash was delivered by Italy’s Guido Migliozzi, lying third after the first round on five under par, who unravelled spectacularly with a 10 on the par-four 17th hole in the second round. It was a display that would have reduced amateurs to tears.
He twice duffed short pitches into the peninsula green and was punished heavily on both occasions and those knocked his ambitions off track.
Migliozzi eventually finished the round on four-over-par 76, instead of a two under 70 that might have left him just two strokes adrift by the close of Saturday.
Branden Grace rockets into contention at Nedbank Golf Challenge
The 21-year-old Højgaard, who clinched his first DP World Tour victory at the Mauritius Open in 2019 and has added two more since then, delivered three rounds of 69 to be the most consistent player on the course, but Detry believes he needs to continue playing aggressively after his rounds of 73, 67 and 67.
“I don’t want to start playing defensive because the course will bite you,” said Detry. “I’m going to keep playing my game, I’ve been driving the ball really well so I’ll keep using drivers on some of the tighter holes.”
That could play into Grace’s mindset. “There’s not really a lot of pressure on me,” said Grace, who pocketed more than $16.6m (R286m) on the Saudi-funded tour.
“Those guys, they need to win it for the first time. I’m enjoying life, I’m enjoying golf. I’m playing some good golf.”
