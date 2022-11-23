Against lowly opposition, the huge changes did not seem to have had a negative affect on the team’s play as the South Africans dominated from the first whistle. They used their height advantage to great effect with goal shooter Nicole Taljaard scoring at will.
Netball Proteas sparkle in Diamond Challenge win against Zimbabwe
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
A result that was never in doubt materialised in relatively easy fashion as the South African national netball team hammered Zimbabwe 72-37 in the Spar Diamond Challenge at the University of Pretoria’s Rembrandt Hall on Wednesday.
The Spar Proteas’ second win of the challenge, after their victory over Scotland on Tuesday, left assistant coach Dumisane Chauke confident they are on course to keep the trophy at home.
“Of course as coaches we are happy with the win, but there is always something to highlight that we can improve on,” Chauke said in the post-match conference.
The ordinary fan would not necessarily have agreed with that view, the crowd enthusiastically applauding the team at the end of the match in appreciation of the showing. They were strongly supportive during the match too.
The Proteas fielded a team with five changes from the win against Scotland, with captain Bongiwe Msomi and deputy Phumza Maweni the only players retained.
