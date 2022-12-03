Sport

Boxing

Kevin Lerena's challenge ends in third-round defeat against Daniel Dubois

03 December 2022 - 23:05
David Isaacson Sports reporter
Kevin Lerena goes down as Daniel Dubois looks on.
Image: Reuters/Andrew Couldridge

Daniel Dubois got up from three visits to the canvas to stop Kevin Lerena in the third round in London on Saturday night to retain his WBA regular heavyweight title. 

The South African had never been down in his career before, but Dubois dropped him with a short straight right. 

Lerena got up, but Dubois, smelling blood, moved in and threw several combinations before landing three heavy blows to the head that forced referee Howard Foster to stop the bout on the bell signalling the end of the third round. 

And yet two rounds earlier Dubois was in trouble after hurting his right leg — his trainer later said he thought it was a knee ligament — and he took a knee three times in the first round. 

WBA rules state that three knock-downs in a round requires the referee to stop the fight on a technical knockout. 

But in the final analysis Foster’s decision not to end the fight at that point was vindicated, especially if he suspected there were no head shots involved. 

Dubois started the second round tentatively, but once he found his rhythm it was clear that Lerena’s chance of pulling off an upset win was over. 

Dubois improved to 19 wins (18 KOs) and one loss, while Lerena dropped to 28-2 (24 KOs). 

