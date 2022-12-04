Fury taunts Usyk after beating Chisora to retain WBC title

Britain's Tyson Fury roared out a challenge to rival heavyweight world champion Oleksandr Usyk of Ukraine after retaining his WBC title with a savage 10th round stoppage of compatriot Derek Chisora on Saturday.

Fury's one-sided victory in front of 60,000 fans packing Tottenham Hotspur's North London stadium on a chilly December night completed a trilogy over a brave but outclassed opponent.

The 'Gypsy King' had threatened 'carnage' in the ring and he dominated from the opening bell, with Chisora repeatedly on the ropes and taking some punishing blows from his taller and heavier opponent.

Fury was popping in the jabs freely in the second round, with Chisora unsteady on his legs in the third when both fighters tumbled accidentally to the canvas.

“Total dominance,” said former WBA champion David Haye, commentating ringside for BT Sport after six rounds of pummelling.