Chris 'The Wolf' Thompson the latest victim of heavyweight title curse

Referee Erick Khoza, who docked a point from Thompson earlier on for constant holding, rescued the visibly beaten defending champion. Thompson did not show any recovery from the two knockdowns in the first round.

Gomes was also out of breath. He outpunched himself in an attempt to end it all early.

At least he delivered the promise he made in the build-up last week that he would knock Thompson clean out. He also took home the African Boxing Union belt. Their fight headlined the Golden Gloves tournament.

Earlier, Gomes’ stablemate Rowan “Brave Heart” Campbell forced a second round stoppage over Thembani Mhlanga, while Jackson Kaptein stopped Phikelelani “Stinger” Khumalo, also in the second round.

Action began on Saturday evening. The fight many people wanted to see was the trilogy between Johnny “The Hurricane” Muller and Akani “Prime” Phuzi.

Muller went into their fight boasting two wins. But Phuzi pulled all stops to free himself from being Muller’s punching bag. He defeated Muller on points.

Phuzi, who had predicted a sixth round KO, was not convincing as a fighter. Either he is scared to take risks or he is just not what fight fans think he is.

He’s got the physique, enough power to hurt cruiserweights and age on his side, but there is something missing in the equation. Hopefully his new trainer, Damien Durandt, will figure it out and quickly deal with it, because it hinders him from showing his true potential.

Durandt’s other charge, Brandon “Fast Guns” Thysse, overcame tough-as-nails Angolan Cristiano Ndombassy over 10 rounds. Ndombassy is a warrior trained in Cape Town by Emille Brice. But Thysse’s cleaner punches earned him the attention of the judges, whose score cards read 97-92; 96-95 and 98-96.

Roarke Knapp outpointed Mexican Dante Jardon over 10 rounds. Knapp dropped Jardon in round three, and the expectation after that incident was that Knapp would finish off his foe early, but that was not to be.