Alberts to face former teammates as Lions have Van Wyk back in midfield

after suspension

15 December 2022 - 16:57
Liam Del Carme Sports reporter
Henco van Wyk of the Lions surges through the defence of Adam Warren and Jordan Williams of the Dragons during a United Rugby Championship (URC) match earlier this year. Van Wyk is back in the Lions team to play Stade Francais after a suspension.
Image: Mark Lewis/Huw Evans Agency/Gallo Images

The Lions have made sweeping changes for their Challenge Cup clash against Stade Francais at Ellis Park in Johannesburg on Friday.

They rotated their squad by making 12 changes to the team that drew with the Dragons last weekend.

As expected, Willem Alberts returns for the Lions against his old team in the match.

Alberts will face the team for which he played for more than five years as he packs down in the second row next to Pieter Jansen van Vuren.

Perhaps more importantly though, the Lions will welcome back outside centre Henco van Wyk, who was sidelined with a suspension after a dangerous tackle last month. He takes the place of Sango Xamlashe, who did not seize the moment against the Dragons.

The Lions can do with Van Wyk's thrust and industry in midfield as they go in search of their first home win in the competition after last weekend's disappointing draw against the Dragons. Van Wyk, incidentally, was this week nominated as one of SA Rugby's young players of the year.

As anticipated, the team does not feature tight-head prop Ruan Dreyer, a first-half casualty in that game because of a knee injury.

Quan Horn, who has mostly been doing duty at fullback, will take up position on the left wing in this clash as Rabz Maxwane is left out.

Jordan Hendrikse is back in the starting line-up, with Gianni Lombard not featuring in the match day 23.

In the absence of regular captain Reinhard Nothnagel, Jaco Kriel will lead the team from the side of the scrum.

Lions team to play Stade Francais — Andries Coetzee; Edwill van der Merwe, Henco van Wyk, Marius Louw, Quan Horn; Jordan Hendrikse, Sanele Nohamba; Emmanuel Tshituka, Ruan Venter, Jaco Kriel (captain); Pieter Jansen van Vuren; Willem Alberts; Asenathi Ntlabakanye, Jaco Visagie, JP Smith. Substitutes: Michael van Vuuren, Sti Sithole, Ruan Smith, Reinhard Nothnagel, Darrien Landsberg, Sibusiso Sangweni; Andre Warner, Rynhardt Jonker.

