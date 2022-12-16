The Spar Proteas will play in the Quad Series against top ranked New Zealand, Australia and England in Cape Town between January 21 and 25 next year.
Recently reappointed South Africa coach Norma Plummer will use the series to prepare the players for the forthcoming 2023 Netball World Cup to be hosted in the Mother City.
“The timing of the Quad Series couldn’t be more perfect than this because we are a few months away from the World Cup. Hosting Quad Series will give us an indication of where we are in terms of state of readiness.
"We will get an opportunity to gauge ourselves and figure out where we need to improve,” said Netball South Africa president Cecilia Molokwane.
SA players recently had a training camp in Stellenbosch and Molokwane said she expects them to be in good physical condition.
“The team has worked hard throughout the year and had to deal with a lot. Overall, we are happy with what they have been able to achieve. We believe this festive break is what the team needs.
“They will come back in January understanding what is at stake. I believe they will push hard to remind the world they are here to compete.”
Plummer will announce the 15 players who will be doing duty during the series in January.
Fixtures
January 21 2023: SA v New Zealand (4pm), Australia v England (6pm)
January 22: SA v England (4pm), Australia v New Zealand (6pm)
January 24: England v New Zealand (4pm), SA v Australia (6pm)
January 25: 3rd and 4th play offs (4pm), final (6pm)
Spar Proteas to take on NZ, England and Australia in Quad Series in January
Image: Reg Caldecott/Gallo Images
The Spar Proteas will play in the Quad Series against top ranked New Zealand, Australia and England in Cape Town between January 21 and 25 next year.
Recently reappointed South Africa coach Norma Plummer will use the series to prepare the players for the forthcoming 2023 Netball World Cup to be hosted in the Mother City.
“The timing of the Quad Series couldn’t be more perfect than this because we are a few months away from the World Cup. Hosting Quad Series will give us an indication of where we are in terms of state of readiness.
"We will get an opportunity to gauge ourselves and figure out where we need to improve,” said Netball South Africa president Cecilia Molokwane.
SA players recently had a training camp in Stellenbosch and Molokwane said she expects them to be in good physical condition.
“The team has worked hard throughout the year and had to deal with a lot. Overall, we are happy with what they have been able to achieve. We believe this festive break is what the team needs.
“They will come back in January understanding what is at stake. I believe they will push hard to remind the world they are here to compete.”
Plummer will announce the 15 players who will be doing duty during the series in January.
Fixtures
January 21 2023: SA v New Zealand (4pm), Australia v England (6pm)
January 22: SA v England (4pm), Australia v New Zealand (6pm)
January 24: England v New Zealand (4pm), SA v Australia (6pm)
January 25: 3rd and 4th play offs (4pm), final (6pm)
Netball Proteas drawn in tricky Pool C for 2023 Netball World Cup in Cape Town
Netball Proteas ready for anyone in 2023 World Cup draw
Spar Proteas clinch Diamond Challenge
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos