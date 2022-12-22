10bet review: there's good reason this is one of SA's best betting sites
This review is a detailed guide to everything you need to know about this online bookmaker's betting options, registration process, promotions, payment methods and more
10bet is regarded as one of the best betting sites available in SA, providing endless betting opportunities for both beginners and experts.
In this detailed review, you'll discover everything you need to know about this credible bookmaker. You'll learn about 10bet's various betting options, simple registration process, exciting promotions, payment methods and more.
10bet at a glance
Pros
Cons
|Plenty of sports to bet on every day with great odds.
|The bookmaker doesn't support cryptocurrencies.
|Website is fast and easy to navigate.
|Convenient mobile app.
|Array of promotions and bonuses.
|Quick and easy registration process.
|Credible and trustworthy with various payment options.
10bet registration review
10bet is an incredible betting site, which offers a large selection of sports to wager on and live betting. As you'll soon find out by reading this review, there's great value in registering an account with the online sportsbook.
Furthermore, you must set up a betting account to make the most of everything 10bet offers — including its fantastic “100% First Deposit Match” Welcome Bonus that gives new players the opportunity to claim up to R1,000 in bonus funds.
You'll be impressed by how quick and straightforward the registration process is. It involves filling in a simple registration form (see below) with your personal and contact details. Click here for a step-by-step 10bet registration guide.
As will all legitimate sportsbooks in SA, you'll also need to complete a Fica check.
10bet promotions review
The array of exciting promotions and bonuses offered by the bookie is one of the reasons it's so highly rated by reviewers and punters alike.
When you click on the “Promotions” section of the website, you'll find a list of 10bet's current offers for new and existing players.
Here are three highlights for sports fans:
1. Signup offer: “100% First Deposit Match” Welcome Bonus
New players who register with the 10bet can take advantage of the bookie's current signup offer, which is a “100% First Deposit Match” Welcome Bonus that allows them to claim up to R1,000 in bonus funds.
With this Welcome Bonus in play, the bookie will match your first deposit 100% up to R1,000. So, if your first deposit is R50, you can claim R50 in bonus funds. If your initial deposit is R1,000, you can claim R1,000 in bonus funds.
2. Sports Bonus: “20% Deposit Match”
Existing 10bet members can enjoy a “20% Deposit Match” Sports Bonus, which allows them to claim up to R1,000 in bonus funds.
3. “15% Weekly Cashback Bonus”/ “10bet Free Bet bonus”
This bonus allows existing 10bet players to claim up to R1,000 cash back in bonus funds on loosing bets.
It's important to note that all the bookie's promotions and bonuses have specific requirements. So, to take advantage of any offer, you'll need to have a registered account, make a qualifying deposit and meet the Ts &Cs.
10bet sports betting review
At 10bet SA, you can place live and prematch bets, select competitive odds, and bet on major annual sports events. Indeed, there's always something for everyone, as the bookie has one of the best sports offerings around.
Sports betting markets
10bet offers its customers a wide range of sports to bet on, from football, tennis, rugby, esports, MMA and Ice Hockey to basketball, table tennis, volleyball and badminton.
Look at the available sports betting options and you will find various opportunities to bet on simple and complex predictions. This can go from who will win the game to how many goals a team will score.
10bet betting options
With sports betting growing in popularity, online bookmakers have a hard job providing players with an array of betting features and services that enhance their betting experience.
One of the most impressive features of 10bet is the cash-out feature. This feature enables players to cash out part of their winnings before the outcome of the sports events they are betting on is decided.
Another great feature is the bet builder feature, which lets players combine several bets into one single bet. However, this feature is not available with live betting (see below) and is only available on selected sports.
Live betting
Look no further than 10bet if you're looking for a top-notch online live betting experience and great odds guaranteed.
The “In-Play”/“Live Betting” section of the 10bet website covers numerous sports such as basketball, football, tennis, cricket, badminton and table tennis. There's wide variety of betting options to choose from with competitive odds.
In fact, live betting is such a big priority for the bookie, that it allows you to make the most of its cash-out feature (see above).
Esports betting
If you're into esports betting, 10bet offers you the opportunity to bet on the most popular esports games.
If you open the “Sports” page of the 10bet website and select “esports”, you'll find all the available games you can wager on. These include:
- CS:GO
- King of Glory
- Call of Duty
- Rainbow Six
- Dota 2
- League of Legends
- Starcraft 2
- Warcraft 3
10bet app review
If like most players, using your mobile device is your preferred choice for placing online sports bets, you'll be pleased to know that 10bet offers a fast and streamlined mobile app that's compatible with a wide variety of devices.
Download the app from 10bet’s website and you'll be amazed at how convenient and reliable it is. It offers:
- Complete security of players’ details and transactions;
- Hundreds of sports events and major tournaments to bet on;
- Competitive odds across all sports offerings;
- A wide range of betting options including live betting;
- Easy navigation with exceptional user experience
- A wide variety of promotional offers; and
- Numerous time-efficient payment methods.
10bet payment review
One of the things players love about this bookmaker is the wide variety of quick and secure payment and withdrawal methods. Visit the “Payments” section of the 10bet website for a list of the various options.
All of the supported methods are time-efficient, allowing you to effortlessly top up your account or cash out your winnings in a matter of minutes.
10bet FAQs
If you still have any queries after reading this detailed 10bet review, here are the answers to some of the most common questions players have about this betting site.
What is 10bet?
10bet is an online bookmaker that offers plenty of sports to bet on daily. It's various services and betting features help make players' online betting experience immersive and fun.
Is 10bet legit? And is it legal to use the sportsbook's services in SA?
Yes. 10bet is one of the most popular betting sites in SA; it's licensed and regulated by the Mpumalanga Economic Regulator. It represents an excellent opportunity for sports fans to bet on their favourite sports events from across the globe.
How do I log in to 10bet?
To log into your 10bet account, visit the bookie's website and click the “Login” button. Then, enter the username and password you created while registering your account.
How do I place bet on 10bet?
Whether you're into placing prematch or live bets, single or combined bets, this sportsbook is known for offering easy ways for you to wager.
To place a bet, log into your 10bet account. Then head to the “Sports” section and find the event you want to bet on. Choose the betting options and select your odds. Then, open the “Betslip” section and add your stake amount. Once all the necessary steps are complete, place your bet.
How do I contact 10bet?
10bet has an excellent customer support department. You can contact a member of the customer service team by:
- Making use of the 24/7 live chat helpline on the website;
- Sending an email to support@10bet.co.za; or
- Calling +27 (0) 10-109-1643
This article was paid for by 10bet.
10bet is licensed and regulated by the Mpumalanga Economic Regulator, licence reference number: 9-2-1-09661. No persons under the age of 18 are permitted to bet. Betting can be addictive. Winners know when to stop. National Responsible Gambling Programme: 080-000-6008 or WhatsApp “Help” to 076-675-0710.