10bet review: there's good reason this is one of SA's best betting sites

10bet promotions review

The array of exciting promotions and bonuses offered by the bookie is one of the reasons it's so highly rated by reviewers and punters alike.

When you click on the “Promotions” section of the website, you'll find a list of 10bet's current offers for new and existing players.

Here are three highlights for sports fans:

1. Signup offer: “100% First Deposit Match” Welcome Bonus

New players who register with the 10bet can take advantage of the bookie's current signup offer, which is a “100% First Deposit Match” Welcome Bonus that allows them to claim up to R1,000 in bonus funds.

With this Welcome Bonus in play, the bookie will match your first deposit 100% up to R1,000. So, if your first deposit is R50, you can claim R50 in bonus funds. If your initial deposit is R1,000, you can claim R1,000 in bonus funds.

2. Sports Bonus: “20% Deposit Match”

Existing 10bet members can enjoy a “20% Deposit Match” Sports Bonus, which allows them to claim up to R1,000 in bonus funds.

3. “15% Weekly Cashback Bonus”/ “10bet Free Bet bonus”

This bonus allows existing 10bet players to claim up to R1,000 cash back in bonus funds on loosing bets.

It's important to note that all the bookie's promotions and bonuses have specific requirements. So, to take advantage of any offer, you'll need to have a registered account, make a qualifying deposit and meet the Ts &Cs.