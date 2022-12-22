South African boxing trainer Colin Nathan nominated for prestigious award

Winning the Boxing Writers Association of America (BWAA) trainer of the year award would be the cherry on top for South African trainer Colin Nathan.
But history has already been made. Nathan is the first nominee by BWAA from Africa for this award that is named after American boxing coach Eddie Futch.
The BWAA was established in 1926.
Nathan is the continent’s most successful trainer of this era and in September he guided newcomer Sivenathi “The Special One” Nontshinga to victory for the IBF junior-flyweight boxing title in Mexico. It was for this accomplishment that Nathan was nominated.
Nontshinga’s fight against Hector Flores is nominated in the Muhammad Ali-Joe Frazier Fight of the Year category. Nontshinga’s father Thembani Gopheni assisted Nathan in the corner in that fight where Bernie Pailman served as cut man.
Winners in all categories will be announced on January 10.
Other nominees for the trainer of the year gong are Bill Haney, Derrick James, Gennady Mashyanov and Bob Santos.
Haney trains his son Devin (holder of WBC, WBA, IBF, WBO and Ring lightweight titles), James is Errol Spence Junior’s mentor (IBF, WBC and WBA welterweight holder), Mashyanov trains Dmitry Bivol (WBA light-heavyweight champ) and Santos is Hector Garcia’s trainer. Garcia is the WBA junior lightweight champion
The award is named after the late outstanding American mentor who trained the likes of Joe “Smokin Joe” Frazier, Ken Norton, Larry Holmes, Trevor Berbick and Riddick “Big Daddy” Bowe.
Futch, who was inducted into the Michigan Sports Hall of Fame in 1997, died at the age of 90 in 2001.
Nathan says BWAA informed him of his top-five nomination this week.
“I just could not believe it, I was a shocked,” he said.
“That is because that is a credible achievement for me through the hard work I have done over the years.
“This is biggest ever recognition that I have ever received. I am very proud of my team (Shannon Strydom, Johan Truter and Shaun Ness). I am only getting started, there is more fire to come in 2023,” Nathan, who won Boxing South Africa's trainer of the year award in 2017 and 2018, said.
Nathan is the only trainer in South Africa who has spent money to go abroad to learn from the best, and the results speak volumes.
He has been to Freddie Roach, the former professional American boxer, who is widely regarded as one of the best trainers of all time. Roach trained many great world champions including four-division world champion Miguel Cotto, former WBC middleweight champion Julio César Chávez junior, three-time world champion James “Lights Out” Toney and former light welterweight champion Amir Khan.
He did wonders with Manny Pacquiao, who is widely regarded as one of the greatest professional boxers of all time
Pacquiao is the only eight-division world champion in the history of boxing and has won 12 major world titles.
He was the first boxer to win the lineal championship in five different weight classes, the first to win major world titles in four of the eight glamour divisions and the only boxer to hold world championships across four decades.
Image: Lee Warren / Gallo Images
