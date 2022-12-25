End of an era for tennis in 2022 but Alcaraz, Swiatek keep torch burning

Djokovic, deported ahead of the Australian Open after becoming embroiled in a political row over his lack of Covid-19 vaccination, rebounded brilliantly to beat Nick Kyrgios to the Wimbledon title, taking his Grand Slam haul to 21.

But for all their enduring brilliance, the year ended with Alcaraz on fast-forward into the post-Federer age.

He won the Miami Open in April, aged 18, then returned across the Atlantic in August to win the US Open, at the same time becoming the youngest ATP world number one.

The prospect of Alcaraz going toe-to-toe with history-chasing Djokovic and old warrior Nadal in 2023 is mouth-watering.

Poland's Swiatek appears equipped for the kind of sustained domination Serena enjoyed in her pomp. The 21-year-old scooped eight titles this year, including her second and third Grand Slams at the French Open and US Open, and enjoyed a 21st Century record 37-match winning streak.

It would have been fascinating to watch her battling with mercurial Australian Ash Barty who in January ended a 44-year wait for a singles champion at her home Grand Slam by beating American Danielle Collins in Melbourne.

But less than two months later the world number one Barty announced she was “spent” and was retiring aged 25.

Swiatek beat rising American Coco Gauff in the French Open final and Tunisia's Ons Jabeur in the US Open final.

Jabeur, whose mesmerising racket skills and bubbly personality endeared her to fans across the world, came tantalisingly close to becoming the first African woman and the first Arab to win a Grand Slam singles title.

The stage seemed set for her on Wimbledon's Centre Court but she ran into Kazakhstan's big-serving Elena Rybakina whose powerful hitting reduced Jabeur's dream to rubble.

Moscow-born and raised Rybakina's title run sat awkwardly with Wimbledon organisers who went out on a limb to ban Russian players in response to Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine.

With no sign to an end to the war, the tournament's unilateral stance, which resulted in an 820,000 pounds fine from the ATP, is likely to be tested again next year.

Reuters