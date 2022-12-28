Sport

WATCH | Novak Djokovic back in Australia ahead of Open

28 December 2022 - 12:34 By Reuters
Novak Djokovic arrives on centre court during a media opportunity ahead of the 2023 Adelaide International at Memorial Drive in Adelaide, Australia on December 28 2022.
Novak Djokovic arrives on centre court during a media opportunity ahead of the 2023 Adelaide International at Memorial Drive in Adelaide, Australia on December 28 2022.
Image: Mark Brake/Getty Images

Novak Djokovic arrived in Australia on Tuesday, nearly a year after he was deported from the country, ahead of his bid for a 10th men's singles title at next month's Australian Open.

The 35-year-old was deported on the eve of this year's tournament in Melbourne after he arrived in the country without being vaccinated against Covid-19.

In November, the Australian government granted the Serbian a visa to travel to the Grand Slam event, saying it had decided to revoke the decision to cancel Djokovic's visa after considering all relevant factors.

Since the cancellation of Djokovic's visa in January 2022, all Covid-19-related border restrictions have been removed in Australia, including the requirement to provide evidence of vaccination status to enter the country.

A spokesperson for Tennis Australia confirmed Djokovic had landed in Adelaide, where he is due to play in the Adelaide International beginning on Sunday.

Earlier on Tuesday, Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley said Djokovic would be arriving in Australia and voiced hopes he would be welcomed.

“I have a great deal of confidence in the Australian public,” Tiley said.

“We're a very well educated sporting public, particularly those who come to the tennis. They love their tennis, they love seeing greatness, they love seeing great athleticism, great matches.

“And I have a lot of confidence the fans will react like we hope they would react and have respect for that.”

The former world No 1 won the season-ending ATP Finals last month and will be favoured to claim a 10th Australian Open crown, which would bring him level with Rafa Nadal on 22 Grand Slam titles.

The 2023 Australian Open takes place at Melbourne Park from January 16 to 29.

READ MORE

End of an era for tennis in 2022 but Alcaraz, Swiatek keep torch burning

The men's “big four” may be history but two of its remaining members, Novak Djokovic and Rafa Nadal, kept offering stiff resistance to the next ...
Sport
2 days ago

THE YEAR IN QUOTES: From the funny or foolish to the pretentious or profound

Politicians and celebrities had plenty to say for themselves over the past year. Here Anton Ferreira presents a selection of their more memorable ...
Opinion & Analysis
5 days ago

The good, the bad and the ugly: An A-Z of 2022

These are the things we hated and loved about this year
Lifestyle
5 days ago

The king has retired, long live the king: an ode to the aesthete’s athlete

Roger Federer, the most beautiful tennis player to ever grace a tennis court, has announced his retirement.
Lifestyle
2 months ago

Federer, Williams departures bring tennis to twilight of golden era

Both players took the sport to new levels and won a combined 43 Grand Slam singles titles
Sport
3 months ago

Alcaraz triumph previews next chapter of men’s tennis

Nineteen-year-old Spaniard’s US Open victory signals a possible changing of the guard from the dominant Big Three
Sport
3 months ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Chiefs looking at transfer market for immediate challenges: Kaizer Motaung Soccer
  2. Bleskop, ‘unsung hero’ and ‘trifle for the ouens’ — Fans react to Benni ... Soccer
  3. Kaizer Chiefs boss Motaung hints club might buy a women’s team status Soccer
  4. 'French didn't mention this': ref hits back at criticism over Argentina goal Soccer
  5. WATCH | Spidercam floors Proteas' Anrich Nortje at the MCG Cricket

Latest Videos

Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...
Reaction as Cyril Ramaphosa wins ANC election