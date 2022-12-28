WATCH | Novak Djokovic back in Australia ahead of Open
Novak Djokovic arrived in Australia on Tuesday, nearly a year after he was deported from the country, ahead of his bid for a 10th men's singles title at next month's Australian Open.
The 35-year-old was deported on the eve of this year's tournament in Melbourne after he arrived in the country without being vaccinated against Covid-19.
In November, the Australian government granted the Serbian a visa to travel to the Grand Slam event, saying it had decided to revoke the decision to cancel Djokovic's visa after considering all relevant factors.
Novak Djokovic’s first training in Australia since being deported nearly 12 months ago.— Emma Henderson (@EmmaHendo9) December 28, 2022
The former world #1 looking in good spirits - preparing to open his 2023 campaign in the Adelaide International - before hunting a 10th Australian Open title.@9NewsAdel @wwos pic.twitter.com/uVuhUSAg3c
Since the cancellation of Djokovic's visa in January 2022, all Covid-19-related border restrictions have been removed in Australia, including the requirement to provide evidence of vaccination status to enter the country.
A spokesperson for Tennis Australia confirmed Djokovic had landed in Adelaide, where he is due to play in the Adelaide International beginning on Sunday.
Novak Djokovic has today made his first appearance on Australian soil almost 12 months after being booted from the country.— 9News Adelaide (@9NewsAdel) December 28, 2022
The former world number one hit the court at Memorial Drive for a practice session, warming up ahead of the Adelaide International. @ellakduffy #9News pic.twitter.com/4BqAAWlQ7d
Earlier on Tuesday, Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley said Djokovic would be arriving in Australia and voiced hopes he would be welcomed.
“I have a great deal of confidence in the Australian public,” Tiley said.
“We're a very well educated sporting public, particularly those who come to the tennis. They love their tennis, they love seeing greatness, they love seeing great athleticism, great matches.
“And I have a lot of confidence the fans will react like we hope they would react and have respect for that.”
The former world No 1 won the season-ending ATP Finals last month and will be favoured to claim a 10th Australian Open crown, which would bring him level with Rafa Nadal on 22 Grand Slam titles.
The 2023 Australian Open takes place at Melbourne Park from January 16 to 29.