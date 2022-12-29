Djokovic can't forget being deported but ready to move on in Australia

Djokovic will warm up for the Australian Open by playing in the Adelaide International starting on January 1 and is hoping for a warm reception from local fans.

“It's a great place and the people in Adelaide, and generally in Australia, love tennis, love sports and it's a sporting nation so hopefully we're going to have a lot of people watching and we can have a good time,” Djokovic said.

“I'm hoping everything is going to be positive. Obviously, it's not something that I can predict. I'll do my best to play some good tennis and bring good emotions and good feelings to the crowd.”

Djokovic said his overall experience in Australia had not been soured by what happened in January.

“What happened 12 months ago was not easy to digest for some time but at the same time I had to move on. Those circumstances will not replace what I have lived in Melbourne and in Australia throughout my entire career.

“So I come with positive emotions and I really look forward to playing there. It's been my favourite Grand Slam, the results prove that.”