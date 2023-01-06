Sport

Spar Proteas coach Plummer announces squad for Quad series against NZ, England and Australia

06 January 2023 - 11:28
Spar Proteas coach Norma Plummer has announced the squad for the Quad series against New Zealand, England and Australia in Cape Town later this month.
Spar Proteas coach Norma Plummer has announced the squad for the Quad series against New Zealand, England and Australia in Cape Town later this month.
Image: Reg Caldecott

Spar Proteas coach Norma Plummer has named a strong squad for the Quad series against top ranked New Zealand, Australia and England in Cape Town from January 21 to 25.

The recently reappointed Plummer will use the series to prepare the players for the forthcoming 2023 Netball World Cup to be hosted in the Mother City later this year.

Plummer has included experienced defender Karla Pretorius, who is making a long-awaited return after an absence of 15 months, having last played for the team against Northern Ireland in 2021.

Though Pretorius is available, Plummer will have to do without the services of Nicola Smith and Elmere van der Berg who were not considered for the series due to injuries.

“The test series against Zimbabwe and Scotland was great competition as it allowed us to look at players and choose the ones who would be selected for the Quad Series,” said Plummer.

Spar Proteas to take on NZ, England and Australia in Quad Series in January

The Spar Proteas will play in the Quad Series against top ranked New Zealand, Australia and England in Cape Town between January 21 and 25 next year.
Sport
3 weeks ago

“We have assembled a very competitive team which will be great to watch as they take on the top-three-ranked nations in the world and gauge where the team is. I believe we have a lot of work to do on our journey to the World Cup,” added Plummer.

“As a federation, we are proud of the amount of hard work, commitment and dedication shown by the players, especially last year,” said Netball South Africa president Cecilia Molokwane.  

“Every time the team took to the court you could see they were showing up for one another and the country. I have confidence in the team and believe we have chosen the best 15 for the task. I am certain they will deliver,” said Molokwane.

The team took a three-week break during mid-December and will assemble again on Monday in Stellenbosch to start preparations for New Zealand, Australia and England.

Spar Proteas Squad: Lenize Potgieter, Ine-Marí Venter, Nicholé Taljaard, Nomfundo Mngomezulu, Sesandile Ngubane, Bongiwe Msomi (c), Khanyisa Chawane, Izette Griesel, Refiloe Nketsa, Boitumelo Mahloko, Phumza Maweni, Karla Pretorius, Shadine van der Merwe (vc), Zanele Vimbela, Monique Reyneke–Meyer

Fixtures:

January 21

South Africa vs New Zealand (4pm)

Australia vs England (6pm)

January 22

South Africa vs England (4pm)

Australia vs New Zealand (6pm)

January 24

England vs New Zealand (4pm)

South Africa vs Australia (6pm)

January 25

3rd & 4th play-offs (4pm)

Final (6pm)

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

Bongiwe Msomi believes return of Plummer has boosted SA’s World Cup ambitions

Spar Proteas captain Bongiwe Msomi says the return of highly-respected coach Norma Plummer has restored hope and belief to the national team ahead of ...
Sport
2 weeks ago

Spar Proteas to take on NZ, England and Australia in Quad Series in January

The Spar Proteas will play in the Quad Series against top ranked New Zealand, Australia and England in Cape Town between January 21 and 25 next year.
Sport
3 weeks ago

Netball Proteas drawn in tricky Pool C for 2023 Netball World Cup in Cape Town

Netball Proteas have been drawn in tricky Pool C for the 2023 Netball World Cup to be hosted in Cape Town.
Sport
1 month ago

Netball Proteas ready for anyone in 2023 World Cup draw

Members of the South African national netball team are looking forward to Wednesday's 2023 World Cup draw in East London.
Sport
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. ‘I don’t like players who drink and smoke’: Chiefs coach Zwane Soccer
  2. WATCH | ‘It’s not the end of my career coming to SA’ — Fans reacts to Ronaldo’s ... Soccer
  3. Sundowns coach Mokwena happy to work with Komphela and Mngqithi Soccer
  4. Sundowns have won the league already, declares Swallows coach Middendorp Soccer
  5. Kasi football entertainer ‘Blackberry’ defends showboating at Philly’s Games Soccer

Latest Videos

Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...
Reaction as Cyril Ramaphosa wins ANC election