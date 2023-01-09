Sport

Djokovic lost sleep to deal with hamstring problem

09 January 2023 - 08:08 By Reuters
Novak Djokovic of Serbia wins the mens championship after defeating Sebastian Korda of the US during day eight of the 2023 Adelaide International at Memorial Drive on January 8, 2023 in Australia.
Image: Sarah Reed/Getty Images

Novak Djokovic said he worked with his physiotherapist all night to fix a hamstring issue before the Serbian beat Sebastian Korda in the Adelaide International 1 final on Sunday ahead of this month's Australian Open.

Djokovic underwent treatment on his left leg during Saturday's semi-final victory over Daniil Medvedev after he hyper-extended his left hamstring while stretching to make a forehand.

But the 35-year-old moved freely on the court in Sunday's final before he dug deep to save a match point and seal a 6-7(8) 7-6(3) 6-4 victory.

"I woke up all right. Went deep into the night last night with work done with the physio," Djokovic told reporters.

"Talk with the doctors, as well, of the tournament and so on.

"There was a lot of care going into today's match about the hamstring. It was all right.

"Few times in the match I felt was tightening up the muscle, but nothing that would worry me for my performance."

At the January 16-29 Australian Open, Djokovic will be bidding for a record-extending 10th title to draw level with Rafael Nadal on 22 Grand Slam crowns.

"I couldn't ask for a better preparation and lead-up to Australian Open," Djokovic said.

"I look forward to Melbourne. Rod Laver is probably my most - not probably, it certainly is my most successful court in my career. I love playing there. I look forward to it.

"I have a week off for recovery  and working on specific things in terms of my game, my body, getting my mind in the right state for the best-of-five and two long weeks hopefully."

