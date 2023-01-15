Nadal launches title defence as Australian Open ushers in new era

Top seed Iga Swiatek is strong favourite to succeed Barty and win her first title at Melbourne Park, having won two of the four Grand Slams in 2022.

The reigning French and US Open champion opens her campaign against Jule Niemeier in the first evening match at Rod Laver Arena, the German who gave Swiatek a huge scare in the US Open fourth round.

With American tennis looking for a new champion in the post-Serena era, Coco Gauff will open the day session at Rod Laver Arena against Czech Katerina Siniakova.

Big things have been expected of Gauff since her stunning run to the fourth round at Wimbledon in 2019 in her Grand Slam debut at the tender age of 15.

Now 18 and with her first major final under her belt after last year's French Open, Gauff may be among the strongest candidates to fill the vacuum left by Williams.

The women's tournament has been described as one of the most open in years, with only two former champions in the draw.

Only one will remain after Sofia Kenin and Victoria Azarenka play off in the third match at Margaret Court Arena.

Medvedev, the men's seventh seed, will return to the scene of last year's final heartbreak when he faces unseeded American Marcos Giron in the late match at Rod Laver Arena.

Third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas, a three-times semifinalist at Melbourne Park, will meet France's Quentin Halys at Margaret Court Arena, while women's runner-up Danielle Collins starts against Russian Anna Kalinskaya at the Kia Arena.

Reuters