‘It is beautiful to see his dreams come to life’ — McCarthy makes Cape Town City FC proud

Coach Benni McCarthy’s former players from his hometown, Cape Town, believe he is behind Manchester United’s trail of wins.

McCarthy was appointed last year as Manchester United’s first team coach to assist in pruning the skills of their attacking players. The team has won all four games that it played this year and scored eight goals.

Players from the team that McCarthy first coached, Cape Town City FC, believe he was essential in the English team’s consistent wins.

“Without a doubt he is behind the wins,” a passionate CTC midfielder Thabo Nodada told TimesLIVE.

Nodada said McCarthy had a winning spirit and also had the ability to motivate players to bring their best on the field.

“Some time ago people wrote off players such as Marcus Rushford and Anthony Martial, but now these players under a new management and team are causing havoc. If I did not work with coach Benni, I would not be able to just attribute this to him, but I did, and I saw his passion and obsession for game. His work is showing, he is at the wheel.”