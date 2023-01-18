‘It is beautiful to see his dreams come to life’ — McCarthy makes Cape Town City FC proud
Coach Benni McCarthy’s former players from his hometown, Cape Town, believe he is behind Manchester United’s trail of wins.
McCarthy was appointed last year as Manchester United’s first team coach to assist in pruning the skills of their attacking players. The team has won all four games that it played this year and scored eight goals.
Players from the team that McCarthy first coached, Cape Town City FC, believe he was essential in the English team’s consistent wins.
“Without a doubt he is behind the wins,” a passionate CTC midfielder Thabo Nodada told TimesLIVE.
Nodada said McCarthy had a winning spirit and also had the ability to motivate players to bring their best on the field.
“Some time ago people wrote off players such as Marcus Rushford and Anthony Martial, but now these players under a new management and team are causing havoc. If I did not work with coach Benni, I would not be able to just attribute this to him, but I did, and I saw his passion and obsession for game. His work is showing, he is at the wheel.”
Nodada said McCarthy was respected by players he coached, who saw him as a legend because of trophies he won while playing for SA and European football teams.
“I see him as a head coach one day and taking the reins at a club in Europe.”
When McCarthy got the job in England, Nodada said this motivated him to work harder in the game and believe anything was possible.
He described McCarthy as a coach who cared for the emotional and psychological wellbeing of players, adding: “Every time he saw me he would ask how I am doing, how is my mother and family — that is before we discuss anything that is football.”
Citizens captain Thamsanqa Mkhize said McCarthy’s ubuntu (humility) towards players was what motivated them to work hard and win every game. During McCarthy’s tenure the team won the MTN8 cup in 2018.
“He is a goal-orientated coach and very ambitious. He has a winning aura, he was a winner when he played, and he ensures that lives through his coaching.”
Mkhize concurred with Nodada that their former coach helped Manchester United win.
“When we used to do our finishing drill, coach Benni used to do it with us and showed forwards how they must position themselves when they get the ball to score. With coach Benni being at ManU, most of the players there are benefiting a lot, I don’t want to lie.
“I can see the way the players are playing.”
Mkhize said McCarthy demanded hard work and discipline from his players.
“When he was first appointed as a coach for CTC, he told us he had an ambition to coach overseas. Now when I look where he is, I am very proud. It is beautiful to see his dream come to life.
“It makes me believe more in his teachings of working hard for your dream.”
Mkhize also said he believed McCarthy in the coming years would be a top coach in Europe.
“Indlela yakhe iyakhanya [his journey is bright]. Anything is possible for him.”
McCarthy’s coaching journey has not been all smooth.
He was with the blue and gold army for more than two years, and by the end of 2019 he was shown the door.
In December 2020, he became AmaZulu FC head coach, and a year later he was let go.
In July 2022, he joined the Manchester United coaching team and still continues in his role.
