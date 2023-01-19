Sport

Brooksby delivers Ruud awakening to send second seed crashing

19 January 2023 - 09:06 By Reuters
Jenson Brooksby of the U.S. celebrates winning his second round match against Norway's Casper Ruud at the Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 19 2023.
Image: Reuters/Carl Recine

American Jenson Brooksby knocked second seed Casper Ruud out of the Australian Open on Thursday with a 6-3 7-5 6-7(4) 6-2 victory, extinguishing the Norwegian's hopes of winning a first Grand Slam title and topping the world rankings.

Two breaks of serve in the opening set of the second-round match handed Brooksby the early lead and he dictated terms in the second to raise the prospect of another big upset by a Californian after Mackenzie McDonald beat defending champion Rafa Nadal.

Ruud, twice a runner-up in Grand Slams last year, saved three match points before winning the third set in a tiebreak as Brooksby began to feel the pressure but the American regained his composure in the fourth to complete the win.

Up next for Brooksby is compatriot Tommy Paul, who beat Spain's 30th seed Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in five sets. 

Aryna Sabalenka shook off a slow start to power past American Shelby Rogers 6-3 6-1 and move into the third round, as normal service resumed at the season's first Grand Slam after two days interrupted by heat and rain.

World No 5 Sabalenka, who warmed up for Melbourne Park by winning the Adelaide title, mowed down Tereza Martincova in her opener but struggled for rhythm in the opening exchanges with Rogers, dropping serve early in the first set.

The Belarusian soon hit her stride, however, and powered past the American to close out the match and stay unbeaten in six matches this year.

While Rogers' hopes of an upset came to nothing fellow American Katie Volynets stunned ninth seed Veronika Kudermetova 6-4 2-6 6-2 in just her sixth main draw appearance at a Grand Slam, the world number 113 revelling in the Margaret Court Arena atmosphere.

“I've never played in a stadium this packed and that many people keeping the energy up for me,” said Volynets, who became the first US qualifier to reach round three in women's singles at Melbourne Park since Lindsay Davenport in 1993.

A moment of controversy saw Frenchman Jeremy Chardy lose his cool in his 6-4 6-4 6-1 defeat by Briton Dan Evans. Chardy unloaded on the chair umpire after she did not order a point replayed when a ball fell out of the Frenchman's pocket during a rally.

“In my life, 20 years, I've never had one umpire bad like you,” he told umpire Miriam Bley. “Where are you looking? You looking at the birds? The clouds?

“It's the biggest mistake of the Australian Open. There's not one umpire on tour that does this mistake, not one.”

Evans will next meet Russian fifth seed Andrey Rublev, who beat Finn Emil Ruusuvuori 6-2 6-4 6-7(2) 6-3.

J.J. Wolf joined them in the next round after he beat Argentine Diego Schwartzman, the 23rd seed, 6-1 6-4 6-4.

The home crowd rose to acknowledge the retiring Sam Stosur, who lost in the first round of the women's doubles with Alize Cornet. The 38-year-old major winner still has the mixed doubles to come, where she will partner Matt Ebden.

