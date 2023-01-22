Wimbledon champ Rybakina sends top seed Swiatek crashing out of Oz Open

The 25-year-old Latvian had stunned the world in 2017 when she beat Simona Halep in the French Open final before being written off as a “one-Slam wonder” for failing to make much of an impression at the majors in recent years.

But on Sunday, on a Margaret Court Arena bathed in sunshine, Ostapenko announced her return to the big time with a power-hitting clinic against Gauff, the 18-year-old hyped as a title threat and potential long-term successor to Serena Williams.

“I always knew and believed in my game,” Ostapenko said.

“If I play well, I can beat almost anyone. I was trying to work more on my consistency, especially in the preseason. Yeah, just to step on the court and play my game.

“I think I'm doing it quite well this week.”

The win was Ostapenko's first over a top 10 player at a Grand Slam in three years and secured her first ticket to a major quarterfinal since her run to the Wimbledon semifinals in 2018.

A downcast Gauff converted only one of eight break points and was reduced to tears in the post-match media conference.

It was a big setback for the highly fancied American after reaching the final at Roland Garros and the US Open quarterfinals.

“When you play a player like her and she plays really well, it's like, you know, there's nothing you can do,” said Gauff.

“I feel like it was rough ... So it's a little bit frustrating on that part.”

American Sebastian Korda reached the quarterfinals of a Grand Slam for the first time on Sunday after defeating Poland's Hubert Hurkacz 3-6 6-3 6-2 1-6 7-6 (10-7).

Korda, who dumped 2021 and 2022 runner-up Daniil Medvedev out in the third round, got off to a shaky start on Rod Laver Arena against Hurkacz but the 29th seed bounced back to take the second and third sets.