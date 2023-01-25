Faf on fire for charged up Super Kings

“It’s nice,” Faf du Plessis said on being the first player to score a century in the Betway SA20.

That’s like saying the crowd at the Wanderers on Tuesday night was hushed.

Du Plessis, the Joburg Super Kings captain, delivered in a way his team, which has struggled with the bat, desperately needed. Not that the tournament needed it, but it provided another highlight for an event that has captured the public’s imagination more rapidly than the organisers could have hoped.

It will also ramp up the volume on chatter about Du Plessis and a possible role in the Proteas team, something the new white ball coach Rob Walter hinted at last week. Du Plessis did not address that on Tuesday.