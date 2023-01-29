Bavuma's brilliance provides glance of the Proteas' new way

Temba Bavuma has taken it upon himself to direct the Proteas in their quest to be brave, positive and more assertive.

Speaking before the start of the series against England last week, the South African captain was asked to explain this new method his team would play with and offered an answer that can basically be summed up thus: ‘Wait and see.’

On Sunday afternoon in South Africa's five-wicket win at Mangaung Oval, after he stroked Moeen Ali through extra cover and then turned to his teammates, by then on their feet applauding him in the changeroom, Bavuma punched the air, pointed to his name on his back and then thumped the badge on his chest.

‘This is me, I have heart. Don’t doubt it and this is how I want us to play,’ was the message.