Bavuma's brilliance provides glance of the Proteas' new way
Temba Bavuma has taken it upon himself to direct the Proteas in their quest to be brave, positive and more assertive.
Speaking before the start of the series against England last week, the South African captain was asked to explain this new method his team would play with and offered an answer that can basically be summed up thus: ‘Wait and see.’
On Sunday afternoon in South Africa's five-wicket win at Mangaung Oval, after he stroked Moeen Ali through extra cover and then turned to his teammates, by then on their feet applauding him in the changeroom, Bavuma punched the air, pointed to his name on his back and then thumped the badge on his chest.
‘This is me, I have heart. Don’t doubt it and this is how I want us to play,’ was the message.
𝐖𝐞 𝐡𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐧 𝐔𝐍𝐑𝐄𝐀𝐋 𝐫𝐮𝐧 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐁𝐥𝐨𝐞𝐦𝐟𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐢𝐧!
The Proteas seal a series win by becoming only the second team to chase 340+ in an ODI against England.
Bavuma’s third ODI century, included some of the finest ball-striking of his career and propelled his side to five- wicket victory, that wins them the series against the world champions, gives the quest for automatic World Cup qualification a major boost and more importantly gives tangible proof of this new style.
On a personal level it’s been a trying time in the limited overs formats for Bavuma in the last 12 months. His position in both the 50-over, and particularly the T20, teams has been under the microscope. He returned from Australia last November after South Africa’s embarrassing exit at the T20 World Cup a broken man.
However Bavuma always clinically reflects and dissects his own game — and as captain his team’s. There was time to do so because of another painful episode — being overlooked for the SA20.
"Very special, playing against England is always a tough ask, a good opportunity to test our way of playing, chasing 340 like that gives us a lot of confidence."

Temba Bavuma reflects on his performance and the series win
While others have performed and thrilled packed grounds in that tournament, Bavuma spent time with his family, only tuning in for the odd game.
What he wanted wasn’t word but deed to prove to himself and the country at large that there was still an important role for him to play, certainly in the 50-over game.
On Friday's 27-run win to SA in the opening match he scored at a strike rate of 128 for his 36, giving the innings early impetus. He did something similar on Sunday, but then instead of a reckless dismissal as happened last Friday, he stuck it out, hustling singles and twos.
He didn’t settle into a singular rhythm and instead took advantage of anything remotely short by pulling with authority and cutting with power and precision.
This was the third-highest run chase in SA and it needed an aggressive approach. England had powered their way to 342/7, with 60 of those runs coming in the last four overs because of poor ‘death bowling.’
The English, in particular young Harry Brook, playing just his second ODI, deserve credit for absorbing the pressure the Proteas had exerted with the new ball, before turning the momentum of the innings in their favour. He scored 80, Jos Buttler an unbeaten 94, while Moeen with 51 and Sam Curran (28 off 17 balls), took advantage of the Proteas' inaccuracy in the last few overs.
It meant SA had to get ahead of the required run rate and then keep their foot down.
They did that with Bavuma and Quinton de Kock sharing an opening stand of 77, which was followed by a 97-run second wicket partnership between the skipper and Rassie van der Dussen.
Bavuma’s 109 was scored at a strike rate better than 100, but his dismissal did open the door for the tourists. Then another element of this new approach was seen in the manner in which David Miller with 58 off 37 balls and Marco Jansen — who will have an important role as the all-rounder — with 32 off 29, coolly closed down the target with five balls left to spare.