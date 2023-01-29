'Death' bowling woes hamper Proteas' progress

England showed there was more to their attacking game than just mindlessly attempting to hit boundaries.

Young Harry Brook absorbed pressure and then flourished to score 80 off 75 balls, his innings changing the momentum of the touring team’s innings. Brook’s presence in this series owes to England’s own rotation policy as they seek out who might provide options in the absence of Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow.

Brook has the talent and match awareness, which he used perfectly on Sunday.

The same can’t be said of the South African bowlers, particularly at the ‘death.’ While variety is always welcome whether in length or pace, the fact that they eschewed the ‘yorker’ was alarming. It remains the main wicket-taking threat and as Marco Jansen showed on one occasion when he actually landed one, it stops scoring too.

Instead what the Proteas delivered in the last five overs, was a mixture of balls bowled into the surface, a lot of them off-speed deliveries, which the English dined out on. Moeen Ali bashed 51 off 45 balls and Sam Curran 28 off 17. Skipper Jos Buttler, who at one stage was denied the strike, finished with an unbeaten 92 off 84 balls that included eight fours and three sixes.

England finished on 342/7, something that would have exceeded their expectations at the halfway point of the innings. In those last five overs they scored 63 runs, 39 of which came off Ngidi’s last two, as he sought out the middle of the pitch rather than bowling full and targeting the stumps.

If that is the kind of execution and thinking the South Africans are going to employ then they will be heading to Zimbabwe in the winter for that qualification tournament.