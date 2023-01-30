Emotionally drained Djokovic savours happy end to difficult fortnight

Djokovic said he was more nervous than usual coming into the tournament after his deportation 12 months ago due to being unvaccinated against Covid-19, with his return possible only after his three-year visa ban was waived in November.

“I didn't know how I was going to be received by the people but overall, it was a very positive experience,” said Djokovic, who also received a warm reception en route to the title at the Adelaide warm-up event where he injured his hamstring.

Adding to his troubles was the drama surrounding his father Srdjan, after a video emerged showing him with fans holding Russian flags banned early in the tournament.

Djokovic senior skipped his son's semifinal against American Tommy Paul and was also absent from the title clash.

“I thought things would calm down in terms of the media and everything, but it didn't. We both agreed it would probably be better that he's not there,” Djokovic said.

“That hurts me and him a lot because these are special, unique moments. Who knows if they repeat again. It wasn't easy for him. I saw him after... though he was happy to hug me, I could see he was a bit sad.

“What he told me is it's important that I feel good on the court, I win the match and he's here for me. If it's going to be better for me... that he's not in the box, then so be it.

“I'm also sad he was not there in the stands. But he was throughout the entire tournament, so it's fine. In the end we have a happy ending.”

Reuters

