Sport

Proteas’ style provides welcome distraction from World Cup worries

31 January 2023 - 16:23 By Stuart Hess
Stuart Hess Sports reporter
Rather than worry about the result, the Proteas have worked on improving their style of play in the series against England.
Rather than worry about the result, the Proteas have worked on improving their style of play in the series against England.
Image: ESA ALEXANDER

When is a "dead rubber" not a "dead rubber"?

When it’s a match in the Cricket World Cup Super League qualifying competition. South Africa is confronting that scenario as it concludes the three-match ODI series against England in Kimberley on Wednesday (1pm).

The series is won, the team is playing well, they’re taking the necessary steps in regards to a new style, and they’ve rotated players over the first two matches. And yet there is still so much to do to secure a top eight spot in the Super League and automatic qualification for this year’s World Cup. 

The Proteas and Cricket SA put the national side in this predicament, where they dare not take their foot off the pedal. Temba Bavuma’s team have moved past Sri Lanka up to ninth on the Super League log. They’re nine points behind the West Indies and will move above them with a win — which carries 10 points — in Kimberley. 

Bavuma's brilliance provides glance of the Proteas' new way

Temba Bavuma has taken it upon himself to direct the Proteas in their quest to be brave, positive and more assertive.
Sport
1 day ago

Their remaining two matches in the Super League will be against the Netherlands at the end of March, where two more wins should secure them the final automatic qualifying spot for this year’s World Cup in India. 

If one of their remaining three Super League matches are lost or rained out, they will face the prospect of finishing below Sri Lanka — who still have a three-match series in New Zealand to play in March, though the weather in that country is notoriously fickle too.

It’s probably why the Proteas have adopted a phlegmatic outlook as far as the automatic qualification is concerned. Bavuma and stand-in coach Shukri Conrad have said ‘que sera sera’ about the prospect of playing in the qualification tournament, which will be held in Zimbabwe in June/July. 

There’s been an acceptance about possibly playing the qualifying competition and having to finish in the top two of a 10-team event, and to prevent that possibility from becoming too overwhelming for the players, Bavuma and Conrad have explained the importance of processes and achieving mini-targets set by the team.

The questions internally have been about how the team has played and how they want to improve.

“We’ve been speaking about being more aggressive,” said David Miller. “All our batters are boundary strikers, it's more an awareness thing to try and be bolder in different parts of the game, not necessarily just at the end but throughout the innings.”

With that element as the focus, the players would be able to take that mindset into future matches, regardless of where and when those will be played.

“We want to get into the top eight, so every ODI is an important event. However, I think it becomes more necessary right now to be as clinical as we can, not take the foot off the pedal and be really up for any challenge mentally,” Miller said.

READ MORE

Bavuma makes a statement to himself, his teammates and SA

Temba Bavuma enjoys taking time to reflect.
Sport
1 day ago

Rassie preaches better balance for Proteas' new attacking style

For all the talk about an aggressive style being pushed by the Proteas’ new coaching regime, Rassie van der Dussen believes the team only has to do ...
Sport
2 days ago

Bavuma briefly provides evidence of Proteas' new style

Temba Bavuma found it hard to explain exactly what South Africa’s new limited overs style would be, but on Friday the Proteas captain gave a fairly ...
Sport
4 days ago

Proteas benefit from Magala's patience

Sisanda Magala had to wait and wait and wait some more.
Sport
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. 'I wouldn't be where I am without Pitso,' says Sundowns coach Mokwena Soccer
  2. 'Football must be balanced': Shivambu agrees with Mahlangu Sundowns is ... Soccer
  3. Saile looks the real deal, sets up goal as Kaizer Chiefs dethrone Royal Soccer
  4. 'He is a scoring machine': Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane excited about ... Soccer
  5. WATCH | Al-Ahli fans rejoice as Pitso Mosimane’s team go top of Yelo League Soccer

Latest Videos

CCTV captures another tiger on the loose in Gauteng!
'I feel sad for our residents' - Mpho Phalatse after once again being ousted as ...