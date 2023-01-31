Van Niekerk misses World Cup due to CSA's strict fitness policy

Van Niekerk, 29, has been the Proteas captain since 2016 when she took over from Mignon du Preez. She led the side to two World Cup semifinals — in the 2017 50-over tournament, and two years ago in the T20 competition when the Proteas came up short against Australia in Sydney.

In her absence the team will be led by Sune Luus.

“She was given extensive opportunity to meet the minimum criteria. We also arranged for an extra test very recently, but she still failed to achieve the criteria,” Du Preez said.

Van Niekerk’s absence is a huge blow to the team, which has already lost the experience of Mignon du Preez and Lizelle Lee, who have recently retired.

Lee quit international cricket last year in shocking circumstances while on tour in England and later explained it was because she and CSA could not agree about her not meeting the required fitness standards — which in her case involved her weight.

Cricket SA have deployed very strict fitness measures in the last year, with Sisanda Magala missing out on Proteas selection last year for a series against Bangladesh. He was then also prohibited from playing for his provincial team the Lions in the CSA T20 Challenge earlier this season for also not adhering to the fitness requirements, specifically the 2km time trial, which for men’s players has to be completed in under 8 minutes 30 seconds.