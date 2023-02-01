Late Archer blitz floors Proteas

SA’s bowling — missing Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortjé on Wednesday as part of the continued rotation policy — became inconsistent and if there is an area that requires improvement it’s the number of extras they conceded. There were 18 in total, including nine wides and three no-balls, which, following on from the 34 they bowled in the second ODI on Sunday, illustrated a problem.

Malan was dropped twice — both extremely difficult chances, but opportunities the Proteas will look back on with regret.

Buttler and Malan both notched up deserved centuries as part of a partnership of 232 for the fourth wicket and the precision and creativity of their stroke play was more in keeping with England’s broader attacking style. The acceleration was rapid — they scored 217 runs in the last 20 overs.

Lungi Ngidi, after picking up 3/15 in his first six overs, was again blasted around at the ‘death’ conceding 47 runs in his last four overs. Sisanda Magala had a day to forget as he struggled with his line while Tabraiz Shamsi’s future in the 50-over team might be in jeopardy following another largely anonymous performance.

South Africa started the run chase with purpose, again Bavuma showing his confidence with a punchy 35 off just 27 balls.

However, where England had Buttler and Malan batting the bulk of the innings none of SA’s top four batters could do something similar. Reeza Hendricks made 52 and Aiden Markram 39 but that was insufficient.

South Africa were ahead of the required rate, and managed to stay there until Jofra Archer’s match-winning spell induced an error out of Markram, then a beautiful in-ducker removed David Miller for 13.

After a dangerous seventh-wicket partnership of 85 he claimed the wickets of both Heinrch Klaasen, who made 80, and Parnell, to pick up a maiden ODI five-wicket haul. He added Shamsi to finish with figures of 6/40.