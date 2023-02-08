Capitals claim SA20 Final berth with win over Royals

Rilee Rossouw played pivotal roles with both bat and ball to help the Pretoria Capitals secure a berth in the final of the Betway SA20 on Wednesday night.

Rossouw scored 56 off 41 balls as the Capitals scratched their way towards 153/8 and then with the Royals only just keeping in touch with the required scoring rate had Eoin Morgan caught on the cover boundary.

This was a gripping encounter played on a pitch that served up sufficient aid to all the bowlers throughout the evening. Far from being the free scoring Wanderers made famous in the 438 game or when AB de Villiers hit a century off 30 balls, on Wednesday the batters had to work for their runs. Those not prepared to do so, didn’t contribute.

Rossouw was willing and able to do so for the Capitals who had topped the tournament log after the league phase. Normally such a free scorer, the powerful left-hander, after belting the third ball he faced for six, had to show patience, playing an anchor role - or at least one as it pertains to this format.

He still scored at a strike rate of 136.58, but most importantly shared an important partnership of 41 for the sixth wicket with Eathan Bosch, that set the Capitals on the right track after they’d been knocked off kilter with the loss of their top order by the ninth over.