Indoor Hockey
South African teams reach quarterfinals to claim history at home World Cup
Image: Anton Geyser/Gallo Images
The SA men’s and women’s teams rewrote their history books at the Indoor World Hockey Cup in Pretoria on Thursday as both secured first-ever quarterfinal berths.
Mustapha Cassiem scored a last-gasp goal to give SA a 6-5 victory over flamboyant tournament debutants Argentina, who had took down outfits like Iran and the US.
Six of the women scored to beat New Zealand 6-3.
Until Thursday, the best finishes by SA at this event were ninth by the women and 10th by the men. Now neither can do worse than top eight. In the traditional field version of the game the women once ended seventh, although that was back in 1998.
Both sides will learn their opponents for Friday later on Thursday.
The men probably produced their best performance of the competition to date, showing tighter defence, sharper shooting and generally better control, three times building up leads, all of which were eliminated.
But they never trailed.
Dayaan Cassiem scored the first with a sharp reverse flick from a tight angle, and Mustapha made it 2-0 a few minutes later.
Tegan Fourie finds redemption as she gives SA women victory over Australia
The Argentinians equalised in the second quarter, but Chad Futcher made it 3-2, collecting the ball after a great dance upfield by Mustapha and then getting the ball past the rapidly advancing goalkeeper.
“Honestly, I was pretty much staring at Musi,” said Futcher. “The brilliance of him coming up the middle of the field was just stunning. I had a lucky break when the ball came.
“The keeper was coming out, I saw out the corner of my eye and luckily he went down I went over him.”
Argentina equalised through a penalty stroke.
Dayaan and Futcher each scored again to make it 5-3 in the third quarter, and again the Argentinians levelled matters, their fifth goal coming from a penalty stroke conceded by Mustapha who had knocked the ball away from the goal too hard for the umpire’s liking.
He protested at the decision and continued showing his disapproval on-field during a brief break, holding his stick up with a look of disbelief on his face.
Mustapha wears his heart on his sleeve, and he showed a level of frustration and irritation when his brother failed to gather a pass.
“We spoke a lot about being on the far post and getting in the right area so I think we’re just very hard on each other and we just demand a lot from each other especially in games.”
Mustapha had the final say as he slotted the winner in the final minute of the match.
Mustapha strikes twice, but Jet's 'low blow' clinches draw against Aussies
“It’s emotional because we have so many fans out here, little kids that we’re just trying to inspire, that’s for my family, that’s for them.”
And Mustapha was as impressed with the all-round effort from his teammates. “We spoke about how important it is to secure ourselves a quarterfinal so I think the boys were up for it, everyone gave everything. Ja, man, I love this team. We’re a close bunch and we put up a good performance.”
The women, who pulled off a stunning 1-0 win over Australia on Wednesday, took a while to get going against the winless Kiwis.
Tegan Fourie slotted a great effort just before halftime to give the home side a 1-0 lead.
“After a tough game last night we really struggled to get the legs going,” said Jess O’ Connor, one of the goal-scorers.
“It seems our first touches were off, our connections were off and we were really struggling. We had the chances, we had many missed opportunities, I think we were all getting a bit frustrated, we were all getting flustered so at half time we said to ourselves ‘guys, let’s just take it down a notch … let’s focus on one pass at a time’ and that’s what we did.”
They hit back with three goals in the third quarter, from player-of-the-match Daniela de Oliveira, O’Connor, who slammed the ball in after De Oliveira had fumbled her collection at a penalty corner, and Jessica Lardant.
Laiken Brisset and Kayla de Waal added two more goals in the fourth quarter, although New Zealand scored their goals in the final 10 minutes.
“Towards the end of the game we had some tired legs on the field,” said O' Connor.
