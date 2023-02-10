At one stage Buthie, who was scheduled to attend the event this weekend, tried to take the swim into the Durban harbour, but the port authority was quick to deny him permission, so it stayed in the Midlands, where it has been held ever since.
From one energy crisis to another, Midmar Mile turns 50 in good health
Borne out of one energy crisis, the Midmar Mile turns 50 in rude health this weekend amid another, the disastrous lack of power generation.
Image: Andrea Staccioli/Orange Pictures/BSR Agency/Getty Images
The iconic Midmar Mile swim, which was started because of one energy crisis, turns 50 in rude health this weekend amid another, the country’s disastrous lack of power generation.
Fuel restrictions that plagued much of the western world in the early 1970s, with motorists unable to fill up over the weekends and reduced to a maximum speed of just 80km/h, sparked the event back in 1974.
The limitations made it impossible for swimmers in KwaZulu-Natal to drive down to East London for the once-famous Buffalo Mile, recalled Martin Godfrey, who finished third in the inaugural Midmar and has competed in all of them over the years bar one, because he was sick.
Mike “Buthie” Arbuthnot founded the Midmar Mile as an alternative to the now-defunct Buffalo, drawing mostly on school water polo teams, though a few swimmers, like Alexandra High pupil Martin, also took part.
Midmar Mile charities benefit to the tune of R2m despite Covid-19
“I was the first person to wear a cap,” said 64-year-old Godfrey, in grade 10 at the time. “My dad wanted to be able to see me in the water. We’d only just started wearing caps in galas. I put my white cap on.”
The first race drew a few more than 150 swimmers and grew to become the biggest open-water race in the world, earning a spot in the Guinness Records with 13,755 swimmers in 2009.
The event used to be done within a morning, but these days, with multiple categories and charity swimmers it’s transformed into a four-day extravaganza. The event kicked off on Thursday.
The dam is marked out with buoys and swimmers are given balloons as a safety precaution with boats on hand to help any in distress.
Back then there was nothing.
“There was no marking buoy,” said Godfrey, who is planning to make it 49 from 50 this weekend. “The following year we had a raft at halfway and of course all the water polo players from the schools, they’d get to the raft, they’d get on, they’d throw water polo balls around and they’d dive off and it became a thing for the water polo teams to go swim as teams.
“Ladies and men swam together.”
Image: SUPPLIED
At one stage Buthie, who was scheduled to attend the event this weekend, tried to take the swim into the Durban harbour, but the port authority was quick to deny him permission, so it stayed in the Midlands, where it has been held ever since.
It’s by far the most famous race in the country and attracts swimmers from around the globe, with 2016 Olympic women’s 10km champion Sharon van Rouwendaal taking part on Sunday.
“I know it’s one of the biggest events ever ... I always thought it would be cool to participate myself. It would be a great experience,” said the Dutch competitor who took Olympic silver at Tokyo 2020 and has raced all over the world including the Seychelles, Australia, Mexico and the US.
“It’s very rare that [an open-water race] is one straight line [as Midmar is],” added Van Rouwendal, who competed in a straight 3km at Santorini.
“Mostly when I race professionally it’s 10km, 5km or sometimes 25km. If I get invited to an event, it’s very rare that I accept because it doesn’t fit in my [training and competition] schedule.
“I managed to fit [this] in my schedule and it’s something I really wanted,” added the swimmer, who is based in Germany, and previously France, because the Netherlands focuses on sprint swimming.
SA has produced excellent open-water swimmers over the years, like Chad Ho, Natalie du Toit, Michelle Weber and Michael McGlynn, but none have won Olympic silverware.
“They have to find a good system for them where they can train a lot,” said Van Rouwendal, whose African adventure is likely to feature some load-shedding.
The Midmar has come full circle.
