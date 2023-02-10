That’s how Tegan Fourie, the player of the match, netted the second just before halftime.
If any fans had doubted South Africa had a chance, they were starting to believe.
They were just as resolute in the third quarter, but they still tried to probe for opportunities upfield, refusing to sit on their lead.
When Belgium finally got on the board in the third minute of the final quarter, it was from a lightning attack into the circle.
The South African team had every reason to crawl into their shell, or even collapse, but they kept fighting, and survived two late penalty corners.
“The whole tournament I've been saying to the team, we haven’t even started to fire, guys,” O’ Connor said afterwards.
“Like that was the scary thing. We got through to the quarterfinals and we hadn’t even found our groove.
“We were struggling to find connections and today, for some reason, we showed up. We showed up, we were motivated, we sang on the bus on the way here and honestly we were so energised by the time we got here.
“The crowd was amazing and clearly we were just ready to play.”
And play they did.
The women had never done better than ninth at this event, and in the outdoor game their best was seventh, but O' Connor and her ladies have made history.
Indoor Hockey
SA women claim more history as they down Belgium for World Cup semifinal
Image: SUPPLIED
The South African women’s hockey team qualified for their first-ever World Cup semifinal, beating Belgium 2-1 in their quarterfinal at the Heartfelt Arena in Pretoria on Friday night.
Fuelled by a vocal, partisan crowd, the home side played their best hockey of the tournament to date to put themselves in contention for a medal.
The Indoor Hockey World Cup semifinals and final are set for Saturday.
Captain Jess O’ Connor scored the opening goal from a penalty corner, collecting the ball from Edith Molikoe and then firing high and right past the advancing goalkeeper in the second minute.
The South Africans were forced to defend for large chunks of the game, but they shut their opponents down, giving them little room to move, especially in and around the circle.
And when they attacked it was with a killer instinct they hadn’t displayed until this match, displaying danger and penetration with quick breakaways.
South African teams reach quarterfinals to make history at home World Cup
